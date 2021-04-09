The versatile Volkswagen T-Cross can now be purchased with new Black Edition specs with black-trimmed exterior and exclusive equipment options.

The upgrade pack is available with the model's 1.0-liter three-cylinder petrol engines, which means that there are two powertrains to choose from and three gearbox variants. The first of these units is a 999 cc petrol with 95hp and 175Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The second option generates 110hp and 200Nm and is available with either a 6-speed or a 7-speed DSG.

Furthermore, the Black Edition also grants buyers with black roof rails and door mirror housings, black trim across the front grille and bumper, and rear tinted glass from the B-pillar. A set of 17-inch "Manila Black" diamond turned alloys and LED headlights to complete the exterior silhouette.

The inside gets pimped up with stylish high gloss black and platinum grey insert and seat upholstery in Titan Black with carpet mats.

In t terms of drivetrain system enhancements, T-Cross SE Black Edition comes with an Adaptive Cruise Control and Driver Alert System and App-Connect.

Source: Volkswagen