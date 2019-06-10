The latest Volkswagen SUV T-Cross can now be specified with the Euro 6 compliant 95hp 1.6-liter TDI powerplant. Although the lineup features one of the most efficient and economic engines, the latest addition raises the bar even higher with its 52.9mpg.

The 95hp four-cylinder 1.6-liter turbocharged diesel engine also features the highest torque peak in T-Cross range, measured at 250Nm, at the 1500-2500rpm rev range. Furthermore, customers will be able to choose between a five-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG gearbox system. The engine ensures 11.9 seconds 0-100km/h runs and smooth and responsive acceleration process.

Practically-focused, T-Cross is one of these VW models that blends practicality with comfort. Fitted with a raft of practicality-boosting features, the SUV offers a sliding rear bench, which ensures tons of legroom and boot space. Safety equipment include Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Assist feature.

Trying to blend the best of both worlds, T-Cross lineup surely manages to gather tons of fans with its agile performance capabilities and its functional utility gadgets. Cozy and functional, the cabin not only ensures plenty of space for everyone, but also gives access to advanced gadgets and goodies that altogether make the ride even more pleasurable.

Source: Volkswagen