Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept (2023)

Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept

The Jeep Scrambler (CJ-8) was the first compact truck with a convertible top introduced in 1981. It was highly capable and versatile, similar to the CJ-7 but with a longer 103-inch wheelbase and extended rear overhang for more cargo space.

The Jeep Scrambler 392 concept is a modern take on the CJ-8 with a powerful upgrade. Unlike the original CJ-8, the concept features a 6.4-liter HEMI® V-8 engine that delivers 470 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque.

The Jeep Scrambler 392 concept began as a four-door Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and now has custom carbon fiber bodywork to increase its off-road capabilities. The new two-door design includes a lowered roof and a laid-back windshield, giving it a unique look that pays tribute to hotrods with chopped tops. Plus, it maintains its open-air personality.

The Jeep Scrambler 392 concept comes with an AccuAir air suspension kit for the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator, allowing drivers to adjust the suspension lift from 1.5 inches up to 5.5 inches. This can be done through an in-cab controller or long-range Bluetooth on a wireless device, making it highly customizable.

2023 Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept

The rear quarter panel of the Jeep Scrambler 392 concept is sculpted to highlight the wider rear flares and door aperture. The bodywork is updated with a new carbon-fiber hood, front fender flare, and a tinted clear insert on the hood to showcase the powerful engine. The concept also has custom lightweight front and rear bumpers and new fender flares for added clearance for larger tires and wheels.

The Jeep Scrambler 392 concept has custom 20-inch rims and 40-inch tires, with tow hooks and rims finished in Brass Monkey paint. It's painted in Sublime green on the outside, and the interior features custom seats with plaid blue inserts and green stitching.