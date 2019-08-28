Mecum Auctions, world's largest collector-car auction brand, returns to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas this September 4-7 with an estimated 1,000 American muscle cars, classic vehicles, exotics, Hot Rods, Resto mods and many more.

Cool main attractions include an assemblage of 10 rare and exclusive Mopar vehicles, a collection created around Swainson's lifelong adoration for the cars that furnished the dealership his father got back in 1971 – the very same he would come to own and operate in later years. The collection includes one of 503 1969 Dodge Daytona and a 1971 Plymouth Hemi GTX with a matching-numbers 426 Hemi V8 engine, which is the only one produced with and automatic gearbox.

Among the nearly 100 consignments comprising the 11 other collections are 20 machines from Tommy Cronk Collection of Odessa, Texas, which features one of 18 1968 Dodge Hemi Dart LO23 Super Stock, Buick GS Quartet, seven restored Chevys from the Hugh Sieck Collection and a Henry Lewis Collection, offering 28 lots, of which 17 are unique Chevrolets. Additional collections include the most no-reserve Double Trouble Collection, consisted of 17 vehicles form the Red Dirt Collection and the Get Out And Ride Collection, present a wide array of vintage Honda motorcycles and a lone 1979 Yamaha YZ250.

SEE ALSO: Four unique vintage Ferraris will be showcased at Salon Privé. Details here!

In addition to the auction action and the display of consigned vehicles, a 1968 Ford Mustang hero car driven by Steve McQueen in "Bullitt" will be on display at the auction for fans to fawn over. The display follows the August announcement of the "Bullitt" Mustang's impending sale at Mecum Kissimmee 2020, taking place Jan 2-12 at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida.

Source: Mecum Auctions