2018 Mazda6 has been awarded the maximum five-star rating by Euro NCAP for vehicle's crashworthiness features. Rigid and more impact-absorbing, new Mazda6 features tons of technologies and goodies that altogether contribute to an overall safe and reliable machine. Check it out!

New Mazda6 comes with SKYACTIV-Body architecture and wide i-ACTIVESENSE safety technologies that help driver identify potential risks and reduce the chances of damage and injury. Of course, the new technologies are created also in favor of pedestrians – their protection is guaranteed with brand's latest additions.

As you might well know, Euro NCAP challenges include four categories – Adult Occupation, Child Occupant, Vulnerable Road Users (including pedestrians' safety) and Safety Assist. What the tests have shown us is that Adult Occupation score is improved by three per cent to reach the exceptional 95% which makes it the vehicle with maximum points in terms of frontal impacts, side and side pole impacts. Child Occupant score is measured at 91% with maximum reliability at the frontal and lateral impact categories. And last, but not least, 73% is the score for Safety Assist category.

Of course, Mazda engineers have also included neat drivetrain system technologies that not only contribute to the excellent safety features, but also improve performance dynamics and rates. 2018 Mazda6 comes with Mazda Cruise Control, Adaptive LED Headlights, Intelligent Speed Assist, Three-Sixty View Monitor, Pedestrian Protection and more. Enjoy!

Source: Mazda