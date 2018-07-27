Mazda North American Operations announced that the new 2018 Mazda6 sedan has been nominated as one of the "2018 Top Safety Pick" vehicles for 2018 when equipped with the optional Adaptive Front-Lightning System. Such a recognition is important for Mazda – the team has done so much for the past five years and we should wwwit that the latest Mazda vehicles are just incredible in every aspect – styling, electronics, drivetrain system and of course, safety systems.

In order to qualify for 2018 Top Safety Pick, a vehicle should earn Good rate for driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests. Also, it should earn Advanced or Superior score when it comes to crash prevention and at least Acceptable at the headlight rating test.

Standard features include electronic parking brake, rearview camera, Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. These sound good enough, but as you could imagine, Mazda team is not satisfied with mediocrity or event with meeting just the lowest requirements. This is why Mazda buyers can also find LED headlights and tail lights, Smart City Brake Support and the whole i-ACTIVE package that includes Smart Brake Support, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Mazda Radar Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, High Beam Control, automatic on/off headlights and more. Neat pack of goodies, right?

Furthermore, buyers of Mazda6 Grand Touring will also benefit from Mazda Navigation, auto-dimming interior mirror, auto-dimming driver-side mirror, heated side mirrors and paddle shifters on the steering wheel.

So, how do you like the safety features of the new Mazda6? We do believe that the team has deserved its recognition and award.

Source: Mazda