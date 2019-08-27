2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimatehas been named the winner of the SUV Mid-Size Challenge by Cars.com. The event includes 6 of the most popular SUVs that are pitted against each other in series of expert testing in order to determine which model is the best in the segment. The all-new Santa Fe is the fourth generation vehicle and offers family-oriented interior, practical technologies and cutting-edge engineering solutions.

There are numerous SUV models that were requested by Cars.com for the Mid-Size SUV Challenge. The selection criteria is based on 17 separate categories including ride quality, handling, front and back seat comfort and amenities as touchscreen, connectivity and multimedia.

Furthermore, new Santa Fe model has also received five additional awards, including the 2019 Kelley Blue Book Long-Term Ownership Value Award, 2019 Wards Best Interior, Most Dependable Midsize SUV by J.D. Power, Redesign of the Year by ALG® and a 2018 GOOD DESIGN® Award from the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and the European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies. Additionally, new Santa Fe model has earned IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus award and was recently recognized as a top 5-Star Safety Rating vehicle by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Source: Hyundai