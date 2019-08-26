The new 2020 Hyundai Sonata and Le Fil Rouge Concept have been awarded as finalists at the 2019 International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA). As you know, IDEA honors design excellence and overall adaptive and futuristic engineering concepts.

2020 Sonata features a distinct tension on the side that harmoniously blends elegant body lines and aerodynamic frame. Concave and convex forms also contribute to the overall sexy and sleek design. However, what makes Sonata stand out from the crowd is the overall wide, long and layered hood, low-hanging stance and sleek roofline.

On the other hand, Le Fil Rogue concept is an interpretation of Hyundai's sporty design spirit, which first introduced back in 1974 with the unveiling of Coupe Concept Car, created by the famous Italian designer Giorgetto Giugiaro. Le Fil Rouge comes with neat proportions, muscular stance and tons of technology features.

IDEA is a premier international design competition that recognizes design excellence across wide array of industries and disciplines. Organized by the Industrial Designers Society of America, submissions are judged according to criteria such as Design Innovation, Benefit to the User, Benefit to the Client, Benefit to Society and Appropriate Aesthetics.

Source: Hyundai