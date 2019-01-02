Hyundai Motor Company announced the world's first smart fingerprint technology that would allow drivers to unlock doors and start the vehicle with a single touch. How cool is that! The prestigious brand plans to implement the technology initially in new Santa Fe SUV models and some more in the near future.

In order to unlock the vehicle, the driver needs to place a finger on the sensor located on the door handle. Then the encrypted fingerprint data is proceeded and identified to the fingerprint controller inside the vehicle. Driver can also start the engine with this very same technology by touching the ignition button. Taking the idea to the next level, Hyundai engineers have also thought of a neat and handy feature – by touching the scanner, the whole interior adjusts to driver's own pre-defined specifications. This include seat, mirrors and steering wheel adjustment.

Also, Hyundai team has addressed the security issue on the smart fingerprint technology. By comprehensive examination of the fingertip, the technology can tell, or at least it is believed that it can, the difference between forgeries and faked fingerprints. Although brand members ensure high level of safety and efficient recognition, we are still suspicious about incorporating such idea in the field of automobile security.

At the moment Hyundai will apply the fingerprint technology in select markets and gradually expand to other places. Hyundai Motor also plans to continue to implement other customizable technologies in order to stay in touch with advanced technologies and ideas.

Source: Hyundai