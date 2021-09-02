Hyundai's 2022 Santa Fe model has been awarded a TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The model has been recognized for passing all six IIHS crashworthiness exams with excellent grades and this achievement makes Santa Fe the 15th Hyundai machine to earn the prestigious award.

Safety is paramount at Hyundai, as evidenced by every vehicle in our SUV lineup earning an IIHS Top Safety or Top Safety Pick+ designation, said Brian Latouf, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America, Through R&D and HMMA collaborative hard work we were able to improve the Santa Fe's LED-headlamp performance to meet the stringent testing demands by IIHS. We are extremely proud of the 2022 Santa Fe's recent TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating and continuing Hyundai's industry leadership in IIHS awards.

To qualify for IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+, a vehicle must earn good ratings in all six IIHS crash-worthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side roof strength, and head restraint tests. Also, vehicles must be available with a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations and good or acceptable headlights must be standard across all trim levels.

