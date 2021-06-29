Cadillac's fastest and most agile subcompact sports sedan, the 2022 CT4-V Blackwing is available for purchase with exclusive carbon-fiber packages and ensures exceptional agility and aesthetics, thanks to the reduction of lift and the increase of downforce.

The pack is available in two variants and was developed using a new five-belt rolling-road wind tunnel at the GM Technical Center in warren, Michigan, as well as the Wndshear tunnel in North Carolina. The result is the highest level of aerodynamic downforce ever produced by a Cadillac V-Series production vehicle.

The upgrade is based on the multi-championship-winning Cadillac Racing DPi-V.R race car. The tests have included more than 500 hours of wind tunnel experiments and 300 simulations using advanced computer technologies. The incorporation of virtual reality technology also allowed Cadi engineers to enhance the tests and bring us the optimal final result.

Aerodynamic components include:

Front underwing

Front dive planes

An 18 mm sidewall controls air and directs vortices downstream to better manage airflow.

Rear spoiler

Curvature tuned for the creation of downforce without the addition of bolt on components.

V-Series Blackwing grille mesh

Brake cooling ducts

Fender vents

front splitter, rocker moldings and extensions, and rear diffuser

Flat underbody

Rear control arm covers

Carbon Fiber Package #1 includes:

Front dive planes

Underwing strakes

Extra-aero front splitter

Front-wheel deflectors

Extra-aero rear spoiler

Carbon Fiber Package #2 includes:

Rocker extensions

Rear valance diffuser

In addition, the CT4-V Blackwing is driven by a Cadillac 3.6L Twin-Turbo V6, which generates 472 horsepower (352 kW) and 445 lb-ft of torque (603 Nm). There's also an advanced, track-tested high-performance braking system, as well as an enhanced electronic limited-slip rear differential.