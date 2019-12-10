Part personal shopper and part interactive digital showroom, Cadillac Live has been launched! The project is set to expand the reach of the brand's shopping experience and would try to make it more applicable to the digital world.

With Cadillac Live, shoppers can enter a digital showroom in order to view features and specs of 10 Cadi models, and also contact a specialist, who can answer queries about the vehicle and purchase conditions. Additionally, shoppers can explore every detail of a Cadillac vehicle with the help of a Live agent, who is equipped with gadgets that ensure two-way audio and one-way video connection. This means that shoppers can hear and see the agent, while the agent can only hear. Agents are also geared with a digital interface to share color, wheel and accessory choices. Sweet!

As part of the pilot program, consumers based in California, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, and Texas can connect with a local dealer in order to test drive a machine of choice and take the next step on the path to purchase. Shoppers outside those states can still benefit from Cadillac Live.

Cadillac.com is available 24/7 to explore the brand's lineup; and Cadillac Live agents are available to connect with shoppers Monday-Thursday, from 9 a.m.-1 a.m. ET, Friday, from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. ET, and Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. ET. Customers can schedule future sessions with a Live agent during off-hours.

Source: Cadillac