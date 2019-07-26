Cadillac's global best-selling XT5 gets additional refinement and upgrades for the 2020 model year with a new turbocharged engine, enhanced technologies and overall revised exterior design. In fact, the upgrades in the upcoming machine are more than 40, compared to older models and ensure contemporary approach towards customers' requirements and needs.

Equipment

Upcoming 2020 XT5 will continue to follow brand's signature Y trim strategy and will deliver a well-equipped Luxury model with Premium Luxury and Sport strictly following behind. A heavy emphasis on 2020 model year has been made onto the more aggressive and sportier expression of the vehicles – all XT5 units come with a new grille design, revised proportions and overall muscular and menacing stand.

Furthermore, the exterior features standard LED headlamps with IntelliBeam technology and sexy 18-inch wheel design and an optional pack of 20-inch goodies.

Technology upgrades

Infotainment and driver assistance technologies take central role for the 2020 model lineup. Such include the latest Cadi user experience with more options for connectivity and personalization. There's also next-gen rotary controller with new jog functionality, one-touch phone-pairing, next-gen 15-watt wireless charging and upgraded USB ports.

There are also two new high-definition instrument cluster displays and enhanced automatic parking assist function.

SEE ALSO: New Renault Megane Trophy-R sets a new lap record!

In terms of comfort and convenience, 2020 XT5 welcomes everyone to a luxurious cabin with tons of highlights and utility features. There's a new central console design with enhanced storage solutions, heated front seats, Bose Performance Series audio system and custom-tailored environment.

Drivetrain system

Cadi team has geared its trustworthy 2.0-liter Turbo engine, along with a larger and more powerful 3.6-liter V6 unit, which remains part of the standard equipment on Sport trim level and is also optionally available for Premium Luxury models.

The first unit, the 2.0L Turbo engine features a three-step sliding campshaft and generates a total of 237hp and 258lb-ft of torque.

On the other hand, the 3.6-liter V6 comes with the massive 310hp and 271lb-ft of torque. Engineers have also included direct injection, camshaft phasing, Active Fuel Management and automatic start/stop function.

Source: Cadillac