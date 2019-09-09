2020 Hyundai Palisade has been awarded with the 2019 TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) when equipped with the optional LED headlights. Other brand models that have achieved such recognition are Kona, Tucson (models after March, 2019), Santa Fe, Santa Fe XL and NEXO (built after June 2019).

In fact, 2020 Palisade is brand's 13th vehicle to receive TOP SAFETY/TOP SAFETY PLUS award. As a result, Hyundai is now the most-awarded brand in the automotive industry by IIHS in 2019 with six models earning TOP SAFETY award and seven earning TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS.

According to the institute itself, in order to qualify for a 2019 TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS award, a vehicle must earn good rates in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side roof strength and head-restraint tests. The machine must also earn an advanced or superior rating for front crash prevention and be geared with good-rated headlights.

2020 Palisade has managed to earn good ratings in the six IIHS crashworthiness tests. The standard front crash prevention system earned a superior rate with an automatic brake system that has managed to avoid collision in both 12- and 25-mph IIHS track tests.

Source: Hyundai