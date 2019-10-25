Hyundai's premium SUV, the all-new 2020 Palisade, has been named the Official Show Vehicle of 2019 Miami International Auto Show.

The flagship machine features a revised chassis system with second- and third-row seating for a total of eight passengers. Additionally, the vehicle features tons of head- and legroom along with class-exclusive technologies as Hyundai Smart Sense Technology. There are also 10-inch navigation display, 12-inch TFT cluster, wireless charging, seven USB outlets, second-row ventilated seats and innovative roof-based diffuser vents.

Additional convenience goodies include:

One-Touch second row seat and power-folding/unfolding reclining third-row seats

Seven available USB outlets

Conversation mirror for driver to clearly see passengers in the rear

Driver Talk in-car intercom system with rear seat conversation and sleep modes

Class-exclusive Blind View Monitor that complements the standard Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist

10.25-inch navigation touchscreen in widescreen format, coupled with a 12.3-inch fully-digital TFT center instrument cluster

Heads-Up Display (HUD) projects a virtual image onto the windshield, helping the driver to better keep his or her eyes on the road.

Industry-first, innovative new roof vent diffuser design that can provide a focused, partially-diffused or fully-diffused stream of air to rear passengers.

Available Qi wireless charging pad for compatible Android devices as well as recent Apple iPhones.

Infinity® audio system features Clari-Fi™ and QuantumLogic™ Surround Sound technology

Palisade also offers convenience features as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Following Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Assist, High Beam Assist, Driver Attention Warning and Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go.

Hyundai remains one of the most-awarded brands in the automotive industry and this fact is proven one more time with brand's latest flagship machine. 2020 Palisade has already been awarded with 2019 TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS from IIHS when equipped with the optional LED headlights.

Source: Hyundai