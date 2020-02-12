Today, Hyundai Palisade was named the winner of the coveted "Best of 2020" award from the third-party automotive experts at Cars.com. As you might know, every year, the organization tests numerous new vehicles and considers their quality, innovation and overall value in order to determine a winner.

2020 Hyundai Palisade comes with an entirely revised SUV chassis with exceptional second- and third-row seating for up to eight passengers, coupled with ample cargo space and reconfiguration flexibility as part of the intuitive utility design. Hyundai's new premium flagship also offers industry-first and class-leading technologies.

Palisade's innovative features include Hyundai Smart Sense Technology, 10-inch navigation display, 12-inch TFT cluster, wireless charging, seven USB outlets, second-row ventilated seats and innovative roof-based diffuser vents. In terms of exterior and interior design, the vehicle reflects its flagship identity with premium and distinctive presence that not only makes the vehicle visually appealing but also offers that strong sense of great value against its competitors.

In addition to the "Best of 2020" accolade, Cars.com recently named Hyundai Palisade the winner of its 2020 3-Row SUV Challenge. This event included seven of the most popular midsize SUVs in a series of tests in order to see which model was the best in class. Neat!

Source: Hyundai