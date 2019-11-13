Hyundai Sonata was named "Sedan of the Show" by the Southern Automotive Media Association (SAMA) at the 49th annual Miami International Auto Show. The recognition was given at the association's annual auto show luncheon and awards presentation at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Determined by a jury team consisting of industry leading automotive journalists, Hyundai Sonata was up against the 2020 Cadillac CT4.

SAMA presents is awards during its annual luncheon on the opening day of the Miami International Auto Show. A panel of SAMA members walked the floor of the show prior to opening in order to review the vehicles and choose the models that would receive the prestigious prizes.

As you might know, Sonata remains Hyundai's longest-standing and most-successful model, offering a bold and distinctive design, numerous advanced technologies and next-gen of safety features. In fact, Sonata is also the first sedan to showcase brand's latest Sensous Sportiness design language. The vehicle showcases a sporty body language and emotional and stylish curves and lines at the same time.

Furthermore, the latest Sonata is the first model to be based on Hyundai's innovative vehicle platform, which delivers improvements in overall driving performance. New Sonata uses extensive application of advanced technologies that altogether boost comfort, convenience and active safety.

The vehicle has begun production at the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA). Pricing and additional details will soon be announced.

