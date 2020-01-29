The all-new 2020 Hyundai Sonata has been awarded the 2020 Best Auto Tech Award by Kelley Blue Book. The award helps shoppers identify the models with the best use of in-car technology at a reasonable price. Best Auto Tech Award also honors the vehicle with the most infotainment, convenience and active safety features.

New Hyundai Sonata offers tons of advanced technology and digital enhancements that altogether rival those on vehicles at double the price. This contemporary midsize sedan takes a different approach, compared to its predecessors and showcases Hyundai's Sensuous Sportiness design concept.

Furthermore, the eighth-generation Hyundai Sonata uses the extensive application of next-gen technologies that boost the overall comfort, convenience, safety and the overall pleasure of driving. What is new about this model is the Digital Key Technology – it allows the vehicle to be unlocked, started and driven without the use of a physical key. The new Digital Key can be utilized by up to four authorized users – they can also store their individual settings in such a way that the vehicle can instantly recognize every single one by a single push of a button.

Additionally, Sonata offers advanced comfort and convenience features as standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, and an 8-inch LCD monitor. The vehicle comes with brand's SmartSense advanced driver assistance systems that include Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Following Assist, Advanced Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Rear Occupant Alert and Driver Attention Warning. Optionally, every model can be specified with Blind View Monitor, Highway Drive Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist and Remote Smart Parking Assist – which in certain limited situations enables your Hyundai to park itself with a push of your Smart Key Button.

2020 Hyundai Sonata has a starting price of $23,600 and is available at dealerships across the US.

Source: Hyundai