Hyundai Sonata (2024)

Hyundai Sonata

Hyundai Motor Company today revealed the design of the new SONATA, with a new badge for the eighth-generation midsize sedan that heralds its sportiest design ever.

Through more than a simple facelift, the new SONATA revolutionizes the old SONATA’s image, launched in 2019, and is reborn as a dynamic, progressive new model with low-slung, elegant proportions, more aggressive styling and future-oriented technology.

The new SONATA presents a fresh take on the four-door coupe that captures the essence of Hyundai Motor’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design philosophy.

Exterior design embodies 'The Sportiness'

SONATA accentuates its distinctive image with an N Line-based exterior design that conveys sports coupe style with a long hood, low front-end and fastback roof line.

SONATA’s low-slung exterior exemplifies progressive automotive design and embodies ‘The Sportiness’ with a horizontal front-end layout that integrates Hyundai’s signature Seamless Horizon Lamp, hidden headlamps, wide grille and air intake for a more dynamic and aggressive appearance. The Seamless Horizon Lamp and wide-set, hidden headlamps create a dramatic lighting effect, emphasizing the vehicle’s wide stance while adding a futuristic touch.

The dynamic design is emphasized by the contrast between sharp, linear elements and clean, supple surfaces. The black garnish along the bottom of the body rises towards the rear, giving SONATA a strong character.

At the rear, the new H-lights further emphasize SONATA’s high-tech image and wide stance. The swooping spoiler-shaped trunk lid and muffler-shaped rear garnish on the standard model reinforce the impression of a high-performance sports sedan while the addition of a rear spoiler and dual twin-tip mufflers along with exclusive 19-inch wheels on the N Line further amplify that image.

2024 Hyundai Sonata

Interior design implements a future mobility sensibility

The new SONATA’s interior boasts a driver-centric layout that matches its sportier exterior image while implementing a future mobility sensibility with delicate high-tech details in support of modern lifestyles.

For the first time in a Hyundai model, SONATA has a panoramic curved display that combines both 12.3-inch driver information clusters and 12.3-inch AVN infotainment system in a modern and simple dashboard layout that emphasizes the horizontal lines and expanded sense of space. The touch-type climate control unit applied to the instrument panel boosts the high-tech vibe.

The interior has undergone significant upgrades for an improved passenger experience with tasteful interior color combinations to enhance the sense of sportiness and premium character simultaneously.

SONATA’s interior ‘floating’ theme creates a futuristic mood. The application of a column-type shift-by-wire controller behind the steering wheel creates more space in the center console area. The center console is further enhanced by the palm rest that provides more comfort for the driver by extending the armrest to lean up to the palm of the hand. The large size cup holder and tray provide additional convenience.