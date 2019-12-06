With its sophisticated styling, refined handling, and excellent price-to-value ratio, the new 2020 Kia Telluride confidently wins "SUV of the year" by the Hispanic Motor Press Foundation. Kia's largest and most agile SUV was recognized for its ample interior and cargo space, convenience and comfort, advanced technologies and overall excellent passive and active safety technologies.

Designed in California and assembled in Georgia, 2020 Telluride's appealing body shape and sophisticated exterior accents convey a spirit of adventure and rewarding driving experience. The sentiment is strengthened by its engineering qualities and advanced systems that altogether ensure excellent driving performance both on the road and off the road.

As it comes to the event, the Hispanic Motor Press Foundation's jury panels is comprised of Hispanic automotive journalists, bloggers, content creators and industry influencers selected by the organization's advisory board. There are more than twenty automotive experts handpicked every year along with one jury director from the panel. The jury panel evaluates the vehicle from their perspective, however keeping the Hispanic audience's preferences foremost in their minds.

SEE ALSO:Â INFINITI QX50 Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy Award!

As it seems, Kia continues its confident crusade towards becoming one of the most advanced and reliable automobile brands out there. Something more, it is apparent that the team is focused on delivering its customers only premium products and solutions â€“ Kia brand is one of the automobile manufacturers that has consecutively won award after award and recognition after recognition.

Â Source: KiaÂ