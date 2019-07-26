It is a well-known fact that Kia vehicles are the ones with the most Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick Plus ratings, compared with any other automobile brand. Of course, there's a fine reason behind this phenomenon – Kia team has done its best with each new model and edition and the results are simply astonishing!

The latest family member to join the prestigious A-team of vehicles is the 2020 Kia Telluride – with its "Good" ratings and "Acceptable" for all crashworthiness tests.

In order to qualify for the Top Safety Pick, a vehicle should earn good ratings in driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraint tests, along with acceptable or higher rating in the passenger-side small overlap front test. It also must earn an advanced or superior rating for front crash prevention and an acceptable or good headlight rating.

Additional requirements are good rating in both driver- and passenger-side small overlap front, along with moderate overlap front, side and roof strength. And last, but not least, a vehicle must earn an advanced or superior score for front crash prevention and a good headlight rating.

As it seems, new 2020 Kia Telluride has managed to cover all the demanding requirements of IIHS and score a fairly good overall score – after all this is one of the most prestigious awards in the world of automobiles and it is not a coincidence that Kia has managed to create one more vehicle that has endured everything that was thrown at it!

Source: Kia