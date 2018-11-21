Nissan announces details for the new 2019 Rogue Sport crossover, already available at Nissan dealers worldwide. With starting price of $22,240USD, the new family guy has a lot to demonstrate. So, let's waste no more time and see what is so special about this one.

New Rogue Sport model adds numerous significant changes to the lineup and enriches the list of standard features, compared to previous models. For example, the new guy comes with proPILOT Assist, Nissan Safety Shield 360 technology, new audio system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone incorporation and more. Additional goodies include RearView Monitor, Bluetooth, Hands-Free Phone System, Hands-Free Text Message Assistant, Streaming Audio via Bluetooth, Intelligent Around View Monitor, Intelligent Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning and Intelligent Lane Intervention.

In fact, Nissan's own Rear Door Alert system is also part of the standard equipment on all grade levels and comes with a new body finish – Scarlet Ember Tintcoat. Furthermore, 2019 Rogue will be offered with front-wheel and Intelligent All-Wheel Drive configuration and in three well-equipped grade levels – S, SV and SL.

SEE ALSO: Lambo presents new SC18 Alston. Details here!

And as it comes to drivetrain system, Rogue Sport remains true to its origins: the pleasurable-to-drive machine features an agile 141hp 2.0-liter DOHC 16-valve inline 4-cylinder engine, mated to a Xtronic transmission with Eco mode and a 4-wheel independent suspension that was further fine-tuned. Neat!

Source: Nissan