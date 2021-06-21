Subaru of America, Inc., announced more details for the 2022 Impreza sedan and the 5-door model variants. Offered in four trim levels, Base, Premium, Sport, and Limited, the new Impreza vehicle arrives at retailers this summer.

For 2022 model year, all models can be specified with an exclusive new color – Sapphire Blue Peal, which can be paired to either black or ivory interior, depending on the trim level. Also, all 2022 Impreza models equipped with the Lineartronic CVT come standard with the award-winning Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology that includes Automatic Pre-Collision Braking and Throttle Management, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, and Lead Vehicle Start Alert. Models with the CVT also feature Rear Seat Reminder.

Furthermore, 20222 Impreza comes standard with the well-known Subaru Symmetrical AWD system and a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder direct-injection SUBARU BOXER power unit that produces a total of 152hp and 145lb-ft of torque. Also standard on all trim levels is the Lineartronic CVT and for Premium and above comes with a 7-speed manual mode with paddle shifters.

2022 Impreza

The base model in the lineup comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox and EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, Rear Seat Reminder, high-grade combination meter with 4.2-inch color LCD, Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Automatic Individual Wheel ID Registration, and, on the sedan, an electronic trunk lid release.

Furthermore, the Base comes with a SUBARU STARLINK 6.5-inch Multimedia system with touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, power windows with auto up/auto-down on both driver and passenger sides, 60/40-split fold-down rear seat, power door locks and side mirrors, multi-function display with fuel economy information, tilt and telescoping steering column, keyless entry, security system with engine immobilizer, carpeted floor mats and more.

2022 Impreza Premium

The trim level includes all features from the Base model and adds a 7-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters, along with STARLINK 6.5-inch Multimedia Plus, STARLINK Safety and Security features, fog lights and the All-Weather Package with heated front seats, windshield, and exterior mirrors.

An option package for Premium adds a Power Moonroof, Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Keyless Access with Push-Button Start and 6-way power driver's seat.

2022 Impreza Sport

This model offers agile performance and fun-to-drive character with exclusive suspension fine-tuning, Active Torque Vectoring, and a manual gearbox. The vehicle also comes standard with exclusive 18-inch machine finish alloys, SUBARU STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus system, Keyless Access with Push-Button Start, aluminum pedals, and leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift handle, and CVT shift boot.

An option package includes Power Moonroof, Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Harmon Kardon amplifier and speakers and 6-way power driver's seat is also available.

Impreza Limited

2022 Limited trim level delivers a touch of luxury and adds some neat utility features that contribute to an even more pleasurable driving experience.

The Limited features a more upscale exterior design with LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, and 17-inch machine-finished alloys. In terms of interior, the vehicle is trimmed with double stitching and comes with a 6-way adjustable driver's seat. Some of the standard utilities include an automatic climate control system, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, Keyless Access with Push-Button Start, and STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus system.

There are also features with Reverse Automatic Braking and Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Keep Assist and Rear-Cross Traffic Alert. Standard High Beam Assist and Steering Responsive Headlights enhance nighttime visibility.