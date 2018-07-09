Subaru of America, Inc. announces details about the 2019 Impreza Sedan and the five-door variant. Built with Subaru Global Platform, every Impreza comes with Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Subaru BOXER engine. Offered in four trim levels, the vehicle will be available for purchasing this summer. So, let's find out more, shall we?

Furthermore, all 2019 Impreza vehicles are geared with a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder Boxer unit with direct fuel injection that delivers a total of 152hp. It is paired to a seven-speed manual gearbox and steering wheel paddle shifters for flagship models. Additional technological features include Subaru's award-winning EyeSight Driver Assist Technology with high-grade instrument cluster with 4.2-inch color LCD display, overhead console and Tire Pressure Monitoring System.

Additionally, drivers will benefit from new 6.5-inch multimedia touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, power windows with auto up/down function, 60/40 split fold-down rear seats, power door locks and side mirrors, multi-function display with fuel economy information, tilt and telescoping steering column and security system with engine immobilizer.

And as always, we see elaborate and sexy exterior design that features new LED headlights and distinctive "Konoji" LED daytime running lights, sexy 17-inch machine finished alloys and overall muscular and distinctive silhouette. In terms of interior, vehicles are geared with numerous fine features that are becoming more and more as number as the trim level goes further. For example, the flagship model, the Limited, comes with leather interior with double stitching on the door armrest and instrument panel and includes automatic climate control system, leather wrapped steering wheel and shifter, Keyless Access with Push-Button Start and large infotainment display.

This is what we know so far – stick with us for further information!

Source: Subaru of America, Inc.