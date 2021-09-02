CUPRA team pushes the limits with its new and bold urban vehicle, the UrbanRebel Concept, scheduled to be launched in 2025.

This is also the brand's first all-electric urban vehicle. Here's what Wayne Griffiths, CEO of CUPRA says about the newcomer:

The CUPRA UrbanRebel Concept is a radical interpretation of the company's urban electric car, due to be launched in 2025. This racing concept gives an idea of the design language of the future street-car and will inspire its creation. The urban electric car is a key strategic project not only for our company, but also for the Volkswagen Group, as our aim is to produce more than 500,000 urban electric cars per year in Martorell for different Group brands. The urban electric car will democratise and make accessible electromobility to the masses.

The Cupra UrbanRebel Concept will evolve in a road version that will mix some neat design approaches and advanced technologies, thanks to the VW's MEB short platform, which will be indeed the base for the new EV. The vehicle will also represent a change in the brand's approach towards a more progressive design concept but will maintain all the values that have made CUPRA a renowned brand.

Cupra UrbanReben Concept comes with a neat exterior design

At the front, a shark nose now defines the face and the new triangular signature in the lamps contributes to this sophisticated and yet aggressive expression. Furthermore, a wrap-around window graphic creates the impression of a helmet and gives continuity between the windows around the vehicle to create the illusion of a floating roof.

At the sides, the vehicle reveals neat and pronounced proportions, thanks to the wedge line â€“ from the C-pillar to the front door with diagonal sculptural surfaces which create a neat contrast.

At the rear, the vehicle shows a bold approach and a new iteration of the design seen in the CUPRA Formentor. The rear-end features a neat design with horizontal lines and pronounced proportions. There's also a new large spoiler, which contributes to this sporty look and also enhances the overall performance rates.

Drivetrain system

The CUPRA UrbanRebel Concept generates 250kW of continuous power and up to 320kW at its peak. It can accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in only 3.2 seconds.