Recently revealed, Vauxhall's new zero-emission Vivaro-e HYDROGEN light commercial vehicle offers a range of up to 2249 miles, refuels in only 3 minutes and comes with a cargo volume of up to 6.1m3.

The new fuel cell electric vehicle is based on the Vivaro-e and enables the integration of the entire fuel cell system with the existing traction motor under the bonnet. Also, the battery of the Vivaro-e BEV is replaced with an advanced three 700-bar hydrogen tanks.

Because of the smart design approach, the electric version is turned into a fuel cell electric LCV without sacrificing space, features or functionality of the body of the Vivaro-e.

The Vivaro-e HYRDOGEN with its 45kW fuel cell is capable of generating just enough power for some motorway driving, while the 10.5kWh lithium-ion battery provides dynamic peak power when required. And since the battery covers the power needs in these kinds of situations, the fuel cell can run at optimum operating conditions. The battery can also enable regenerative braking, while the plug-in capability features the capability to recharge the battery externally if necessary.

Paul Willcox, Managing Director, Vauxhall, said: Vauxhall is already leading the way with an all-electric van range, and now we are set to add hydrogen to the line-up as an efficient energy system of the future. Vauxhall-Opel has more than 20 years of experience in developing hydrogen fuel technology which offers zero emissions-in-use, a long driving range and ultra-fast refuelling. We are already in contact with UK fleet operators that want to go the extra mile on sustainability and we look forward to bringing Vivaro-e HYDROGEN to the UK soon.

Source: Vauxhall