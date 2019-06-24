In one of industry's most demanding crash tests, 2019 Hyundai Tucson has managed to earn the 2019 TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS award, which is a massive upgrade from the already owned 2019 TOP SAFETY PICK. The newly acquired prize was given to Tucson only when equipped with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and LED headlights.

The brand itself, Hyundai has released 11 vehicles that received the TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS award throughout the years. Now, the latest family member who won the prestigious recognition joins 2018 Elantra, Accent, Elantra GT, IONIQ, IONIQ Plug-In Hybrid, Kona, Santa Fe, Santa Fe XL, Sonata and Veloster.

According to IIHS, the vehicles that earn TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS award are the best choices for safety within their size categories. In order to qualify for the recognition, a vehicle must achieve good rates in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests. Also, advanced or superior ratings for front crash prevention and good or above headlight rating are a must.

The vehicle itself offers Hyundai's own SmartSense safety technologies, which include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, High Beam Assist, Rain-sensing wipers, Surround View Monitor, Smart Cruise Control and Stop-and-Go function.

Source: Hyundai