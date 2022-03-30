Today Ford introduces the F-150 Rattler, a distinctive, rugged, entry-level addition to its 2023 F-150 lineup for adventure-seeking customers looking for a stylish truck with standard four-wheel drive for exceptional off-road capability.

"Our new F-150 Rattler offers aspiring adventurers an off-road option with expressive looks and capability in one package," said Todd Eckert, Ford truck group marketing manager. "This truck builds off the F-150 off-road legacy while allowing us to introduce new customers to the right blend of styling and value in the F-150 lineup."

The F-150 Rattler package is built off the XL series, with FX4 content featuring skid plates to help ensure Built Ford Tough protection for a confident off-road experience, electronic rear-locking differential for enhanced traction, hill descent control for precision throttle and braking on steep descents, and specially tuned off-road shock absorbers for increased stability over tough terrain. In addition, F-150 Rattler features rugged all-terrain tires for versatility and capability.

Distinctive looks reflect the capabilities of the F-150 Rattler package, with a dual exhaust system that combines aggressive styling with a bold sound, plus painted 18-inch aluminum wheels that add to the truck's solid, sporty stance. F-150 Rattler badging on the fender vents and rattlesnake-inspired graphics amplify its unmistakable appearance.

Onyx seats featuring burnished bronze accents and impeccable stitching match the trim on the instrument panel to create a unique interior in keeping with the desert-inspired theme of the new F-150 Rattler. Exterior colors include Oxford White, Avalanche, Iconic Silver, Carbonized Gray, Antimatter Blue, Stone Gray, Agate Black and Rapid Red TriCoat*.

The 2023 F-150 Rattler goes on sale this fall.