Jaguar Land Rover North America revealed the Ultra-Exclusive Range Rover SV Carmel Edition at Range Rover House last evening before a group of VIP guests. Set along a cove on the Pacific Ocean, the modernist home provided the ideal background to reveal the Carmel Edition and establishes a base of respite and a host of curated luxury experiences throughout Monterey Car Week.

Influenced by the beauty of nature, the Range Rover SV Carmel Edition's unique specification is inspired by the landscape found along the coastline and coves around Carmel, California. The SV Bespoke personalization team chose an exclusive Bespoke Satin Bronze exterior, with SV 23" Diamond Turned wheels finished in Dark Grey Gloss with matching Satin Bronze inserts. Inside the vehicle, a duo tone Near-Aniline leather interior features Liberty Blue front seats with Caraway contrast rear seats.

Luxurious details are found throughout the cabin of the Range Rover SV Carmel Edition. The four-seat SV Signature Suite is the pinnacle of design and luxury. It is centered around an elegant front-to-rear console that runs the full length of the cabin and accommodates an electrically powered Club Table, electrically deployable cupholders and an integrated refrigerator with SV-etched Dartington Crystal glassware. Additional interior elements include Gloss White ceramic controls and Satin White ceramic finishers with embossed mosaic.

Custom details featuring Carmel Edition are found throughout this exclusive model. SV Bespoke branded treadplates feature the Carmel Edition word mark, along with 1 of 17 designation. The rear seats feature exclusive Carmel Edition embroidery. Exterior SV Bespoke Puddle Lamps illuminate the ground at night.

Clients will also receive Two Titleist Custom Club fittings at Titleist's Performance Institute along with full club sets for the Carmel Edition owner and partner. Range Rover will also be donating a portion of proceeds from each vehicle to the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary.

"The Range Rover SV Carmel Edition pays homage to the beauty of the Carmel Coast" says Joe Eberhardt, President and CEO of Jaguar Land Rover North America. "We are pleased to present this ultra-exclusive vehicle to our guests at Range Rover House and showcase the craftmanship and design elements which make this edition so special".

The Carmel Edition is limited to just 17 units, each finished by the SV Bespoke team and powered by Range Rover's 523hp V8 Twin Turbo engine, with a retail price of $345,000. The vehicle is being offered exclusively to guests of Range Rover House.

Range Rover House is a premier destination during Monterey Car Week. Located in Carmel, California, this property exemplifies the beauty of reductive design which is synonymous with the New Range Rover. A series of curated events will take place throughout the weekend which align with the lifestyle of Range Rover owners.