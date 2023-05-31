Range Rover Sport SV (2024)

Range Rover Sport SV

The all-new Range Rover Sport SV is the ultimate blend of power, dynamism, and Range Rover excellence. It's the most powerful and dynamic Range Rover Sport ever created, packed with cutting-edge technologies and a sleek design that sets it apart.

At the forefront of performance, the Range Rover Sport SV boasts an advanced suspension system and a sensory audio setup with wellness benefits. It takes luxury performance to new heights, pushing the boundaries of sporting attitude, dynamic ability, and commanding presence.

The high-performance DNA of the Range Rover Sport SV is evident in its exclusive airflow-enhanced design. With lightweight materials and technical choices, it exudes a more assertive and grounded aesthetic. The result is a vehicle that not only looks the part but also delivers exceptional performance.

Under the hood, you'll find a brand-new 4.4-liter Twin-Turbo MHEV V8 petrol engine, generating an impressive 635PS and 750Nm of torque. This power plant propels the Range Rover Sport SV from 0-60mph in just 3.6 seconds, with a top speed of 180mph. And despite the impressive performance, CO2 emissions are reduced by 15 percent compared to the previous model.

The Range Rover Sport SV achieves such remarkable performance thanks to various weight-saving measures, shedding up to 76kg. The world's first 23-inch Carbon Fibre Wheels, Carbon Ceramic Brakes, and aerodynamic enhancements, including a carbon fiber bonnet, all contribute to the vehicle's outstanding capabilities.

Embodying Range Rover's modern luxury ethos, the Range Rover Sport SV is initially available exclusively to a select group of clients worldwide. The SV EDITION ONE is the ultimate expression of this model, featuring a meticulously curated combination of features, colors, and finishes. Each SV EDITION ONE is marked with exclusive branding, highlighting its uniqueness and desirability.

Every single Range Rover Sport SV EDITION ONE has already been assigned to a lucky Range Rover client, underscoring its exclusivity and appeal.

Geraldine Ingham, Managing Director, Range Rover, said: “New Range Rover Sport SV exemplifies Range Rover’s philosophy, not just as a bold evolution beyond its Range Rover Sport SVR predecessor, but also in the personalised approach we are taking with our most discerning clients.”

2024 Range Rover Sport SV

REVOLUTIONARY DYNAMICS

The all-new Range Rover Sport SV features a groundbreaking 6D Dynamics suspension system that sets a new standard in its class. This innovative system combines hydraulic interlinked dampers, height-adjustable air springs, and pitch control, making it the most advanced suspension system available.

Unlike traditional anti-roll bars, the 6D Dynamics system eliminates the need for them, resulting in a significant reduction in pitch and roll during extreme cornering and acceleration. This maintains a nearly level body position, enhances grip, reduces weight, and improves overall comfort and refinement.

Depending on the selected drive mode, the Range Rover Sport SV rides between 10mm and 25mm lower than other models in the Range Rover Sport lineup. The 6D Dynamics suspension seamlessly integrates with a suite of advanced chassis and suspension systems. The Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, All-Wheel Steering, Torque Vectoring by Braking, Configurable Dynamics, and Active Locking Rear Differential are all uniquely tuned by SV for a more focused and sporty driving experience, particularly when utilizing the new driver-selectable SV Mode.

Nick Collins, Executive Director, Vehicle Programmes, JLR, said: “New Range Rover Sport SV delivers an optimum blend of supreme performance, unrivalled desirability, capability and refinement. It’s a visceral addition to the Range Rover Sport line-up that powerfully demonstrates the world-class expertise of our high-performance specialists.”

The new Range Rover Sport SV comes equipped with specially developed chassis components, including a redesigned rear subframe and revised suspension links with improved geometry and compliance. It also features an electronically power-assisted steering rack with the fastest ratio ever seen in a Range Rover, enhancing agility and responsiveness.

In a Range Rover first, the rear tires are wider than the front tires, with 305-section rear tires compared to 285-section front tires. This configuration, combined with standard Michelin Pilot Sport All Season 4 tires, creates a rear-biased dynamic setup that enhances grip, stability, and traction. The increased rear roll stiffness contributes to immediate steering responses.

Thanks to these advanced technologies, the new Range Rover Sport SV is capable of generating lateral acceleration exceeding 1.1G on all-season tires. This represents a 22 percent improvement over the previous generation Range Rover Sport SVR on summer tires and is comparable to track-focused sports cars.

To further enhance its on-road performance, every new Range Rover Sport SV is equipped with a specially developed high-performance braking system. Clients can choose between standard mixed-metal Dual-Cast brakes or optional Carbon Ceramic brakes. The Carbon Ceramic Brakes (CCB) offer ultimate braking performance with improved resistance to high temperatures, a longer lifespan, and a total weight reduction of 34kg compared to the Dual-Cast iron brake discs fitted as standard. The reduction in mass results in more responsive handling, faster acceleration, and improved ride quality.

The new Range Rover Sport SV also offers the option of ultra-lightweight 23-inch Carbon Fibre Wheels. These innovative wheels save nearly 9kg per corner, resulting in improvements to overall performance, handling, and ride quality. Despite their lightweight construction, they meet the same durability and robustness standards as Range Rover's cast or forged alloy wheels.

To enhance the sporty character of the vehicle, drivers can engage the SV Mode by pressing the dedicated button on the steering wheel. This mode optimizes various aspects, including steering, gearbox, throttle response, exhaust note, and the 6D Dynamics suspension system. It even lowers the ride height by an additional 15mm, providing a more dynamic and engaging driving experience. SV Mode also enables the activation of the track-oriented TracDSC stability control program, allowing drivers to explore the vehicle's dynamic balance more freely.

ASSERTIVE DESIGN

The exterior design of the new Range Rover Sport SV is specifically crafted for high-performance purposes. It showcases an exclusive front-end with enhanced airflow, along with redesigned lower body sides that exude a sporty and dynamic look. The rear of the vehicle is accentuated by functional quad tailpipes, featuring carbon fiber tips for the active exhaust system.

Carbon fiber detailing is prominently featured throughout the exterior, adding a touch of sophistication and lightweight performance. The Range Rover script, front bumper blades, grille surround, bonnet vents, and side vents all benefit from carbon fiber elements. For an even more striking appearance, clients have the option to expose the center section of the carbon fiber bonnet, emphasizing its unique and sporty character.

Prof. Gerry McGovern OBE, Chief Creative Officer, JLR, said: “New Range Rover Sport SV’s clean and reductive design amplifies its dramatic proportions and sporting personality.”

In the sporty cabin, resembling a cockpit, you'll find exclusive SV Performance Seats with satin carbon fiber backing. These seats boast integrated headrests, enhanced sculpted bolsters, and illuminated SV logos on the backrests. For the interior, there's the option of a cutting-edge Ultrafabrics™ PU material, featuring a lightweight and seamless "3D Knit to form" textile.

Adding to the stylish atmosphere, the Range Rover Sport SV introduces world-first translucent edge-lit gear shift paddles discreetly positioned behind the steering wheel. The steering wheel itself is designed with more pronounced thumb grips for improved handling. Additionally, the console gear shifter is crafted from black ceramic, providing a cool-to-touch sensation.

SENSORY IMMERSION

Taking the sense of connection to a new level, the New Range Rover Sport SV introduces the innovative Body and Soul Seat (BASS), an audio experience that goes beyond just hearing sound—it allows front seat occupants to feel it. This groundbreaking feature makes it the first production vehicle to incorporate a tactile audio system developed by industry leader SUBPAC™, a technology trusted by top recording artists and composers worldwide.

With the integration of SUBPAC™ AI optimizing software and strategically positioned transducers aligned to the backs of the front seat occupants, the Body and Soul Seat delivers real-time analysis of media and generates high-fidelity audio vibrations, creating an incredibly immersive in-car audio experience. This system works in harmony with the exceptional 29-speaker, 1430W Meridian Signature Sound System.

Beyond the enjoyment of music, the Body and Soul Seat offers wellness programs that can positively impact the mental and physiological well-being of the front-seat occupants by influencing heart rate variability (HRV)—the variation in time between each heartbeat. Higher HRV is indicative of lower stress levels and relaxation.

Developed in collaboration with Coventry University's National Transport Design Centre and the School of Media and Performing Arts, the Body and Soul Seat includes six specially crafted tracks: Poise, Soothe, Serene, Cool, Tonic, and Glow. Studies have shown that these tracks can potentially affect passengers' HRV, assisting in reducing anxiety or enhancing cognitive response, thereby contributing to an overall improved well-being during the journey.

SV INTRODUCTION LEADS ENHANCEMENTS TO RANGE ROVER SPORT LINE-UP

Alongside the introduction of the impressive New Range Rover Sport SV, the lineup has received a range of updates, including the addition of a new plug-in electric hybrid variant with an extended electric vehicle (EV) range and the integration of the latest Pivi Pro infotainment technology.

To boost performance and efficiency, the plug-in electric hybrid powertrain has been upgraded. The new P550e replaces the P510e and now offers an extended EV range of up to 121km (75 miles), allowing for smoother and more relaxed journeys. Furthermore, it boasts CO2 emissions as low as 15g/km.

Joining the extensive powertrain options of the Range Rover Sport, the new P550e electric hybrid combines a 3.0-liter six-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with an enhanced electric motor. Together, they produce an impressive 550PS of power and 800Nm of torque.

Thanks to the improvements in the electric motor and transmission, the electric hybrid delivers even more responsiveness, enabling it to reach 100km/h in just 5.0 seconds under pure electric power. When utilizing both power sources, the P550e accelerates from 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds (0-60mph in 4.7 seconds), an improvement compared to the previous model.

Additionally, the P530 V8 powertrain now incorporates Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology for the first time. This system enhances efficiency by harnessing energy during deceleration and braking and redeploying it during acceleration, resulting in improved responses and a reduction in CO2 emissions. The start/stop functionality also operates more smoothly with the help of the MHEV system.

The exquisite and minimalist interior of the Range Rover Sport has also been enriched with new intuitive technologies. The Pivi Pro infotainment system, featuring a sleek 13.1-inch floating glass display, offers seamless connectivity and effortless control of all vehicle functions.

Convenient sidebars with user-friendly sliders for volume and climate control ensure quick and precise operation of key functions, regardless of the displayed menu screen. Approximately 80% of tasks can be completed within two taps of the home screen, and haptic feedback provides an enhanced level of tactile interaction.

With integrated Amazon Alexa voice AI and Land Rover voice control systems, drivers can make changes to the cabin environment while keeping their focus on the road. Advanced Software Over The Air (SOTA) capability ensures that the Range Rover Sport always stays up to date with the latest software.

Introducing a new feature, Country Road Assist technology enhances passenger comfort when using Adaptive Cruise Control. This intelligent system uses navigation data to adjust the target speed automatically, taking into account bends in the road and changes to the speed limit, effortlessly accelerating or decelerating the vehicle as needed.

The enhanced Range Rover Sport lineup is now available, with prices starting from £83,620 (OTR) in the UK.