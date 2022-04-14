Land Rover introduces a new HST model to the Range Rover Velar family. The HST was first introduced on the high-performance Range Rover Sport and Evoque models and its dynamic character is now available on the Velar for the first time.

A distinctive combination of design enhancements and chassis features bring a new dimension of sporting luxury to the line-up, all based around the R-Dynamic design. Its stealthy character is supported by a Black contrast roof and full exterior Black Pack. Available in the full colour palette and exclusively in new Arroios Grey, privacy glass and unique Gloss Black 21-inch 5 split-spoke alloy wheels complete the exterior.

The dynamic theme continues inside, with Black Suedecloth headlining and steering wheel. A sliding panoramic roof ensures a light and airy cabin while a combination of chassis technologies ensure the perfect balance of ride comfort and handling.

The new HST features Electronic Air Suspension with Adaptive Dynamics for optimum comfort and control, with Adaptive Dynamics constantly monitoring the road conditions and adjusting the suspension responses accordingly. Configurable Dynamics also ensures drivers are able to tailor the driving experience to suit their preferences.

In keeping with its dynamic personality, the HST is available with a choice of powerful six-cylinder Ingenium engines. Customers can choose from the P400 (400PS) and D300 (300PS) Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) petrol and diesel powertrains for effortless performance and refinement.

The Range Rover Velar's elegant design and connected technologies have seen the mid-size luxury SUV win a succession of international awards, including the World Car Design of the Year title at the 2018 World Car Awards.

Finbar McFall, Land Rover Brand Director, said: "The new Range Rover Velar HST offers a combination of carefully curated design enhancements and chassis features; to add to its breadth of capability, without compromising its trademark refinement and comfort."

In addition to the HST model, the desirable Range Rover Velar Edition has been reintroduced to the line-up. Based on the R-Dynamic SE, this special edition is now available with the full Velar paint palette and features a black contrast roof complemented by Black Pack exterior detailing and 20-inch Gloss Black alloy wheels. A sliding panoramic roof and privacy glass complete the enhancements. 1

Amazon Alexa is now available on the Range Rover Velar when fitted with the advanced Pivi Pro infotainment system and the Online Pack.2 Seamless integration brings the familiar Alexa experience into the vehicle and provides natural voice interaction with Pivi Pro's navigation and entertainment features. Use Alexa to set destinations or find points of interest en route, stream media, make lists and set reminders, make calls and control your smart home. 3

The Velar also features the latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technologies, including Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist. This intelligent technology is available as part of the Driver Assist Pack and makes automatic steering adjustments in order to keep the vehicle in the centre of the lane it is travelling in.

Customers can experience superior air quality thanks to Cabin Air Purification Plus. The advanced technology enhances Cabin Air Ionisation with PM2.5 filtration, providing superior interior air quality by monitoring CO2 levels and automatically introducing fresh external air when levels drop.

Greater convenience comes courtesy of the Park Assist Pack. While all Velar models feature a rear camera as standard, this comprehensive pack includes 3D Surround Camera and Park Assist for automatically controlled parking manoeuvres.

UK Pricing

Diesel Powertrain Derivative OTR CO2 g/km* 2.0L 204HP DIESEL AWD AUTO D200 Velar £46,565 167 D200 S £52,100 168 D200 R-Dynamic S £54,550 171 D200 R-Dynamic SE £57,205 171 D200 R-Dynamic HSE £64,395 176 D200 Velar Edition £61,005 171 3.0L 300HP DIESEL AWD AUTO D300 R-Dynamic SE £63,080 198 D300 HST £69,865 200