Hyundai Motor has confirmed that the next member of its high-performance N range will be the all-new Hyundai KONA N. The model will be the first high-performance SUV for Hyundai.

"We're excited to expand the recipe for success we've developed with the i30 N and, most recently, with the i20 N to one of our most popular SUVs on the market today: KONA," says Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President of Marketing & Product at Hyundai Motor Europe. "The addition of KONA to the N family will bring our high-performance brand to the next level."

The all-new KONA N will be available with an eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission, known as N DCT. Combined with its 2.0 Turbo engine, it is sure to deliver a powerful and nimble driving experience. As with other N models, the all-new KONA N will be equipped with a variety of high-performance driving features such as Launch Control and an emotional sound experience.

"The all-new KONA N is the first ‘hot SUV' from the N brand," says Till Wartenberg, Vice President and Head of N Brand Management and Motorsport Sub-division at Hyundai Motor Company. "As a ‘hot SUV', it will have plenty of versatility as well as the driving pleasure like any other N vehicle. Enthusiasts will enjoy taking this car anywhere; from road to the track."

Hyundai's high-performance brand N, which ventured into the high-performance field with its i30 N, is planning to expand its line-up in 2021. Especially with more diversified segments in its line-up, like the i20 N and the upcoming KONA N, the N brand will provide fun-to-drive vehicles that befit any kinds of consumers looking for driving pleasure.

More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

[nggallery id=13770]