The new 2022 Acura MDX has earned the highest possible safety rating from the IIHS – the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The MDX qualified for TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS award by earning "GOOD" grade in all crashworthiness tests, "SUPERIOR" rating Collision Mitigation Braking System, and "GOOD" for the driver-assistive technologies. MDX remains the brand's most popular vehicle and becomes the third model in the Acura lineup to be awarded TSPP.

Furthermore, all Acura sedans and SUVs come with Acura Watch suite of safety and drier-assistive technologies as part of the standard equipment. Such include Collision Mitigation Braking System, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, and Road Departure Mitigation. Also, the 2022 Acura MDX features Acura's Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure, designed to enhance occupant protection and crash compatibility in frontal collisions.

As it comes to the award, the 2021 TOP SAFETY PLUS is given to vehicles that earn good crashworthiness ratings in all test modes, including in the passenger-side small overlap test. It also needs available front crash prevention (standard on MDX, RDX, and TLX) that earns an advanced or superior rating in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian testing and standard good- or acceptable- rated headlights.

Source: Acura