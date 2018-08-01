We have already told you a lot about the new 2019 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid. And now we revisit the vehicle one more time due the fact that it hits showrooms! With tons of features and functionality, the agile Hybrid looks confident and capable of tackling down any road and off-road challenge, so let's waste no more time and see what this bad boy is all about!

Similar in design to the NSX supercar, the mighty Hybrid features three-motor Sport Hybrid Super-Handling All-Wheel-Drive system, making it the most powerful Acura SUV so far. Some of the new features and additions include driver and front-passenger 4-way power lumbar support, authentic Desert Olive Ash wood highlights, high-contrast seats and door panel stitching and matching wood central console.

But let's talk about drivetrain system, shall we? Fist, engineers have revised the MDX Sport Hybrid 3.0-liter i-VTEC V6 engine along with the three-motor AWD system and now they altogether ensure smooth and pleasurable drive with a hint of sportiness – the massive output of 321 horsepower and 289 lb-ft of torque seems more than enough for a pleasurable and dynamic ride.

This engine is paired to an advanced 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox, but buyers can specify their Acura with the optional 9-speed DCT transmission system. Both of these offer super-fast gear shifts and enhanced fuel consumption efficiency.

Also, Acura team has included numerous safety features – 2019 MDX comes with AcuraWatch suite that bundles together Collision Mitigation Braking System, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control and Road Departure Mitigation with Lane Departure warning. Additionally, drivers will benefit from Vehicle Stability Assist with traction control and Blind Spot Information, along with Rear Cross Traffic Monitor and Advance Compatibility Engineering.

So, how do you like Acura's drivetrain system? Write down in the comment section below!

Source: Acura