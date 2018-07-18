2019 Acura MDX has already came to dealerships and reveals numerous new features: revised exterior styling, interior updates and of course, revised drivetrain system. MDX also comes with AcuraWatch technology as a standard feature and will try to please all the enthusiasts with new infotainment and utility gadgets.

As you might remember, Acura presented a major design revision back in 2017 and since then all new MDX models have undergone slight changes and tweaks. For 2019 model year, MDX comes with Desert Olive Ash wood trim, high-contrast seat and door panel stitching and contrasting seat side garnishes. Driver and passenger will also enjoy the additional Entertainment Packages and exclusive matching wood central console trim. The most notable change in the interior is the addition of new 20-ich aluminum alloy wheels in machine gray finish.

Drivetrain system

2019 model year offers a new A-spec sport appearance variant and it is available with torque-vectoring Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive system. In fact, the A-spec technology offers more athletic stance and somehow highlights the exclusive 20-inch alloy. And as we are talking about wheels and stance, we should also mention the revised and super aggressive front fascial, body-colored lower sills, larger-diameter exhaust finisher and the glossy grille. Neat!

Furthermore, Acura team has granted the new MDX with Active Damper System as a standard feature and a massive 3.5-liter direct-injected i-VTEC 24-valve V6 engine that delivers a total of 290 horsepower and 267lb-ft of torque. This bad boy is mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox that offers smooth and fluid acceleration.

In terms of safety features, 2019 MDX comes with AcuraWatch suite that includes Collision Mitigation Braking System, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control and Road Departure Mitigation with Lane Departure Warning. In addition, MDX benefits from Advance Compatibility Engineering body structure and Electric Brake Distribution and Vehicle Stability systems. Neat!

Source: Acura