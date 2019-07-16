2020 Honda Insight arrives at dealers with tons of neat goodies and improved drivetrain system, along with an affordable starting price - $22,930. New Insight brings style and fuel efficiency, all along with new gadgets and features that would make even sceptics turn their head around. Let's check ‘em out, shall we?

2020 Insight blends massive passenger space with premium interior appointments and refined drivetrain system. The engine generates a total of 151hp and ensures responsive acceleration and smooth and rewarding driving experience.

Available in LX, EX and Touring trim levels, new Insight lineup comes with multi-element LED headlights, push-button start and Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety and driver-assistance technologies. Also, Insight EX adds an8-inch Display Audio with Apple CarPLay and Android Auto smartphone integration. At the same time, Touring models bring leather seating surfaces, an 8-way power driver's seat, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation and dual-zone climate control.

New 2020 Honda Insight is exclusively created at Honda's Greensburg Indiana plant, along with new Civic and CR-V with its 1.5-liter Atkinson-cycle, two-motor hybrid engines produced in Ohio.

Source: Honda