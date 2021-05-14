The fully-electric Fiat 500 continues to gain popularity and expand its fanbase. Also, it continues to gain more recognition and wins awards. For example, the last one is the Best Small Car overall Car of the Year by Electfying.com.

The jury praised the charming Fiat 500 for its flexibility, affordability, and numerous personalization options. Offered in four trim levels, La Prima, Action, Passion, and Icon, the new 500 was also recognized as the vehicle that suits the most budgets in the Electfying.com survey.

The new 500 is the first-all-electric vehicle from the French brand that provides Autonomous Driving technologies, and a variety of battery options for extended mile coverage. Furthermore, the vehicle adopts 85kW fast charging, enabling the battery to reach 80 percent of its charge in mere 30 minutes.

Ginny Buckley, Founder and CEO, Electrifying.com said, the Fiat 500 electric brings affordable electric chic to the city car market. It looks great and is good to drive, but most of all we love the choice. There are two battery pack options and hatchback or cabrio body styles. It's a small car which costs buttons to run but is stylish enough to be a fashion accessory.

Source: Fiat