The new fully-electric Fiat 500 received a top 5-star rating in the Green NCAP tests. This is the first vehicle to achieve the top mark in all 2021 tests and the only one to receive an impeccable 10/10 score in the Energy Efficiency Index.

The new 500 offers excellent electric mobility in the city, because of its all-electric powertrain and contributes to a more sustainable future of the automobile industry.

Designed and manufactured in Turin, the new Fiat 500 is also the first model from the Italian brand to be fully electric and 100 percent made in Italy. The vehicle can cover up to 199 miles with a single charge, thanks to its efficient 42-kWh lithium-ion battery. Furthermore, the recharge of the unit takes only 35 minutes to reach 80% capacity.

In terms of performance, new 500 generates a total of 118hp and has a top speed of 93mph. It accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 9.0 seconds.