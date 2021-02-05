Aston Martin and Semler Premium Sweden have signed an agreement for Semler Premium to become Aston Martin's new dealer partner for the Swedish market. With the new Aston Martin dealership officially operating from Q1 2021 onwards, Aston Martin's first ever SUV, the DBX, will enter the Swedish market alongside the sports car range of Vantage, DB11 and DBS.

As of 1st of February 2021, Semler Premium, who are highly experienced in the segment will expand its luxury brand portfolio with a new Aston Martin dealership in Stockholm. The dealership will be operational on a temporary location in Convendum Stockholm, until a brand-new facility will open its doors in June 2021. This ambitious project will include a new and used car showroom, alongside a fully equipped Aftersales workshop with fully trained and experienced technicians to create a new inspiring universe for Aston Martin in the Swedish capital.

"In Sweden, we have noted an increasing interest in Aston Martin together with an increasing demand in the luxury car segment in general. This trend is centered in the major cities, which is why we want to introduce Aston Martin in Stockholm but will reach and cover the entire Swedish market through events and also a collection and delivery service" says Johan Mårtensson, Country Manager at Semler Premium Sweden.

Through these new activities, Semler Premium will relaunch Aston Martin in Sweden with a renewed focus on customer experience and service.

Fredric Palmqvist, Brand Manager at Aston Martin Stockholm and Site Manager of the new dealership said: "I'm very much looking forward to welcoming our customers to our brand-new luxury Aston Martin dealership in Stockholm. With this legendary, and highly attractive, sports car brand, we're well prepared to develop our business in a highly competitive market."

Aston Martin Chief Executive Officer, Tobias Moers, commented: "Moving forward with a strong partner like Semler Premium, we are excited to officially announce this vital partnership and I am delighted to have signed the new contract with our new Aston Martin dealer in Sweden. This is a very exciting time for the Aston Martin brand, with new product launches ahead, our strengthened technical partnership with Mercedes-Benz AG and Aston Martin's return to Formula 1™ in 2021."

Oliver Turner, Regional President Aston Martin Europe said: "Sweden is a very important market for Aston Martin and we very much value our Swedish customers. It is our pleasure to be announcing this new exciting partnership with Semler Premium for Stockholm which will ensure world class Sales & After Sales Service. With a partner like Semler Premium and our product portfolio including our first ever SUV entering the Swedish market, the Aston Martin DBX, we are looking forward to a successful 2021.