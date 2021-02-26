Wheelsandmore, the worldwide premier tuning company of Aston Martin models presents its state-of-the-art Aston Martin New Vantage of the latest generation.

With extroverted designs as well as eye-catching colors Aston Martin intends to specifically target younger buyers in the future with the new Vantage. The 155.000 Euro expensive entry-level model marks the beginning of the traditionalist critically eyed image change - inveterate Aston Martin fans are still holding back on the purchase of the new Vantage V8. The British sportscar shines not only with its usual impeccable workmanship in the interior. In particular, the implied AMG 4.0 bi-turbo engine as well as the modern chassis raise the New Vantage to a contemporary level, which the predecessor sometimes missed. Thanks to its new qualities, the smallest Aston now provides a perfect basis for the customization skills of the specialists at Wheelsandmore. With plenty of expertise and stylistically chosen style, a refinement program for more exclusivity and to sharpen the athletic attributes.

Rims for Aston Martin New Vantage in 21 inches and 22 inches

The British manufacturer continues the use of the unusual bolt circle of 5x128mm also with the Aston Martin New Vantage. As the only TUV-certified producer in Europe, the wheel manufacturer offers perfect fitting multi-part forged wheels sizing 21 and 22 inch for the New Vantage. Once again Wheelsandmore is documenting their outstanding position in the production of exclusive high-performance rims. From the wheel portfolio the company presents the classic design 6Sporz² with a noble carbonlook surface as well as the new concave, directional wheel design FORK with central locking optics in the photo gallery. Both models can be configured either in 9.5x21 and 11.5x21 inches with the matching tires in sizes 265/35/21 and 315/30/21 or in 10.0x22 inches with 265/30/22 and on the rear axle sizing 12,0x22 inches with 315/25/22 tires. Bigger rims are just the beginning ... The engine power that elicits the tuning professional the AMG engine is simply breathtaking.

Performance upgrade for Aston Martin New Vantage

As Wheelsandmore already got lot of experience with the M177 DE engine from the C63 AMG and AMG GT tuning programs, the tuning professionals also developed larger turbochargers, sport catalytic converters and a valve flap exhaust system with corresponding software for the New Aston Martin Vantage. The final dyno test bench attested Wheelsandmore a new power about 680hp and 820Nm of torque. The new top speed is estimated by the tuner with +330 km/h with appropriate tire release. For the acceleration sprint up to 100 km/h the sleek coupe needs only 3.3s after the visit at Wheelsandmore and closes the gap to the much more expensive DBS Superleggera. Best arguments for those who have been holding back with buying a new Aston Martin Vantage.