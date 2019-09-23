Audi and VW Group are one of the first manufacturers to commit to the Paris Climate Agreement. The Audi brand has set itself the ambitious goal to reduce CO2 emissions by 30 percent by 2025 – compared to the reference of 2015. In the long term, Audi pursues the vision of CO2-neutral mobility and aims towards climate-neutral portfolio until 2050.

Furthermore, the brand focuses its potential and energy towards the electric car segment, which has the best carbon footprint of all drive systems. The first step was done with the Audi e-tron lineup, which has been available since March this year. Additionally, Audi is ready to present a new Q4 e-tron lineup, based on the Q4 e-tron concept, unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show.

Since the end of 2018, the company has been conducting numerous CO2 workshops alongside with its partners in order to find and execute some effective measures, concerning reducing the carbon footprint that Audi leaves behind. The brand with four rings also focuses on the manufacturing process of its products. In the future, the brand intends to create some CO2-neutral basis on balance in order to achieve the 2025 goal. In fact, the Brussels plant is playing a key role in the project. It has been CO2 neutral since the start of the production of the Audi e-tron in 2018. The biggest levers are the changeover to green electricity and the supply of heat from renewable energy sources.

Additionally, the next step will be the conversion of the vehicle and engine plant int the Hungarian town of Győr. This year, the largest European solar-roof system with a peak output of 12 megawatts will be created on the roofs of Audi Hungaria's two logistic centers, covering an area of 160,000 square meters. The generation of renewable energy starts in 2020 with the solar-energy park production of more than 9.5 gigawatt-hours of energy annually. This is the equivalent to the energy for 5,000 households!

