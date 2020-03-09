A super-rare 1979 Volkswagen Golf GTI 1.6 Mk1 Series 1 in museum quality condition with "Unicorn" status will go under the hammer with leading online classic car auction house, The Market.

This super-early right-hand drive, 4-speed variant has covered less than 17,000 miles from new in the hands of only three registered owners, making it possibly the best preserved and most original and most well-known Golf GTI Mk 1 on the market at the moment. In fact, this particular vehicle is so famous that there's even a Corgi Vanguards Classics 1:43 scale model, which is an exact miniature replica of the vehicle itself!

Originally purchased for for £5,132.39 in September 1979, the classic VW is expected to sell between £31,000 and £42,000 when it goes under the hammer with online auctioneer The Market, beginning on 19th March and closing on 25th of March.

The vehicle also comes with its famous "ENT 847V" registration plate. This particular serial number has featured in numerous specialist magazines. Finished in Black with silver and black tartan seats, the vehicle is complete with numerous original and rare features. These include the small and early-type rear light cluster, non-locking fuel cap, Wofsburg three spoke steering wheel, genuine Wolfsburg mud flaps, Toric T-76 buckle-less seat belts and golf ball gear knob. The 4-speed gearbox model was only available for three months in late 1979 before the 5-speed gearbox system was introduced.

Typically for the lineup, the car doesn't have a sunroof, rear fog lamp, radio, aerial or passenger door wing mirror, all of which are staple features today, but expensive options back in the day.

SEE ALSO: Bentley reveals new Continental GT Equestrian Edition - Check it out!

The Golf was treated to recommissioning by renowned Mk1 Golf expert Crazy Quiffs of Wallingford at the cost of £7,000. This included strip of the underside of the car and replacement of dampers, brake components and fuel lines in order to ensure safety. The engine was also removed for cleaning, the gearbox rebuilt and the clutch assembly replaced.

Source: The Market