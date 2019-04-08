The sexy new Pininfarina Battista makes its UK debut as the city launches its latest battle against pollution. As you know, there's already a place in UK named Ultra Low Emission Zone. Although going in production next year, the Italian beauty will showcase some style and drivetrain refinement sooner than we expect.

With first deliveries due in late 2020, Battista's electric engine system provides extraordinary performance with a dramatic body shape and tons of cutting-edge technologies. Along with its elegant design, the vehicle can cover up to 300 miles with a single charge. The sprint of the vehicle from 0 to 100km/h is less than two seconds. Faster than a Formula 1 vehicle!

Just 12 months since the Automobili Pininfarina luxury EV vehicle business was introduced, the Battista lineup has proved itself as one of the most powerful, beautiful and luxurious available today. However, what makes this model special is indeed the drivetrain system and the carbon-fiber components incorporation. Although traditional for performance vehicles to feature lightweight components, Battista makes it in such a way that it helps the team to receive recognition and awards all around the world.

SEE ALSO: DTE System ensures 706hp output for a lucky BMW M5 Competition model

Something more, this particular model is limited to only 150 vehicles, so if you are interested in owning one, you'd better hurry in order to ensure an unique purchase!

Source: Automobili Pininfarina