The new Golf has been on the market since the end of 2019. And although VW has completely detached its compact electric car in the form of the ID.3, electrification also plays a major role in the eighth generation of the classic bestseller. Several versions have different levels of electrical assistance, with the top of the range being the Golf GTE with plug-in hybrid drive, which has been available since summer 2020. Not least because of its dynamic design and sporty look, this is a perfect basis for tuning projects. This is proven by this example, which Urban Motors equipped with a set of high-quality light alloy wheels from Barracuda Racing Wheels.

The team from Eschweiler near Aachen installed the Project 3.0 wheels from the Ultralight Series, which are very light thanks to the flow forming process, on the axles of the compact class. They measure 8.5x20 inches, are equipped with 235/35 tires and wear a black milled finish. The milled edges of the spokes are wrapped in blue - so they go perfectly with the factory color accents of the GTE and the also partially blue wrapping that Urban Motors applied to the gray body.

A supplementary lowering should of course not be missing at this point. The Golf was given a KW Variant 3 coilover kit that reduced its ground clearance by around 45 millimeters and promised even more dynamic handling.

On request, Urban Motors can also offer performance enhancements and other tuning components in addition to the work carried out on the vehicle presented.