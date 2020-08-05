Four new collections of Bentley accessories are now available for customers of the new Bentley Bentayga to enhance the specification and capability of their extraordinary luxury SUV even further. The four-strong portfolio - Exterior, Interior, Touring, and Protection - allow customers to increase the individualism, luxury, and utility of their Bentayga. The Bentley accessories range is developed by the same engineers at Crewe as the cars themselves and is tested with the same level of scrutiny, guaranteeing immaculate quality.

A highlight of the accessories range is the sports exhaust, created in conjunction with renowned manufacturer Akrapovič, and which creates a more exciting exhaust note. The lightweight system is made from high-grade titanium and consists of a set of link pipes, a muffler, and two sets of oval tailpipes, which are engraved with the Bentley and Akrapovič logos and specially coated for increased durability and protection. The central silencer is replaced with straight pipes, which channel the exhaust gases into the customer rear muffler where they are swirled through internal baffles to create a more characterful voice. Through close cooperation between Bentley and Akrapovič engineers, the system has been specifically designed for the Bentayga and uses complex parts cast in Akrapovič's in-house foundry, including the housings of the exhaust valves, which offer added control over the sound of the exhaust for discerning users.

The system is inspired by the special exhaust system made by Akrapovič for Bentley's Pikes Peak Bentayga, which set a new record for production SUVs on the infamous Pikes Peak hillclimb in 2018. It is available now for the Bentayga V8 in Bentley's North American and Middle East markets, while a version of the exhaust for the first generation Bentayga W12 is available globally as an aftersales accessory.

Exterior Range for Performance and Style The Exterior range is designed for customers looking to accentuate the look and sound of their Bentayga. Along with the Akrapovič exhaust system, another performance-inspired option is specially-developed high-gloss carbon fibre mirror cowls, which add a particularly eye-catching detail when paired with Bentley's Blackline Specification, which replaces all exterior bright chrome with gloss black versions.

A fixed side step option provides customers with a practical solution aiding entry and exit of the new Bentayga, as well as helping access to roof-mounted accessories. A rubber tread features diamond quilting along the full length of the vehicle between the wheel arches and provides grip under-foot. The fixed sill step can be ordered with either a Black Gloss, Carbon or Moonbeam painted finish.

Interior Range for Even Greater Luxury For a Bentayga more focused on luxury lifestyle, the interior range offers a selection of additional content beyond the normal specification options.

A relaxation pack includes leather-trimmed scatter cushions and additional footrests upholstered in luxurious deep pile carpet, both personalised to the car by matching the main hide and interior carpet colour.

Bespoke luggage offers a combination of a traditional luggage case and a casual weekender. The cases can open fully flat, while retaining a casual soft look when closed and featuring a unique ‘V' shape inspired by design language of the Bentayga. Standard luggage is also available as an option in Beluga calf leather.

Characterised by the same criteria of luxury and performance as the Bentayga, the Bentley range of golf bags are water resistant and exceptionally detailed. Taking their design influence from the interior cabin space, Cart Bag and Stand Bag feature diamond quilted details for understated luxury both on and off the course.

Touring Range - Increased Stowage and Utility The touring range expands the Bentayga's sizeable 484 litre boot capacity with further stowage space and luggage management options including a Bentley roof box, capability to carry up to three bikes or six sets of skis, and storage for valuables.

Branded cross bars are the base of Bentayga's roof mounted storage system, and secure the roof box or ski and snowboard carrier to the car. Designed to support aerodynamic performance, they lock securely to the roof rails to ensure safe transit in all conditions. Similarly, the ski and snowboard carrier holds up to four snowboards or six sets of skis, and is the perfect option for winter sports enthusiasts – making the Bentayga the perfect car for a grand tour to the Alps.

Elegantly styled to complement the vehicle's shape, the lockable roof box offers secure storage. With a load capacity of 75 kilograms and a volume of 320 litres, the additional space is ideal for an active lifestyle.

A multi-functional boot stowage box option fits securely to the boot floor and allows an internal drawer to slide out, allowing convenient access to contents. The drawer can be divided into two separate sections and offers secure storage for valuables. The interior walls and floor are also covered with a durable and waterproof thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) and an integrated drain plug enables any water or dirt to be removed easily. With a capacity of up to 100 litres, it has been designed with an active lifestyle in mind and is an ideal way to transport wet sporting equipment or clothing. The stowage box is finished in beautiful anodized satin finish matching the bootload rails.

Providing an effective method to reach the back of the boot, the load assist tray option is integrated into the boot runners and slides out effortlessly, allowing easy access to stored items. The tray has a load capacity of 300 kilograms and is manufactured from lightweight aluminum.

Two versions of the Bentley Cycle Carrier are available, to carry two or three bikes mounted to the car via the tow bar. The boot is still accessible when the carrier is in use and when not, it can be folded away for easy stowage.

Protection Range – for Peace of Mind The protection range consists of car covers, heavy-duty interior mats, and mud flaps.

Two different exterior covers are available, both shaped to match the contours of the new Bentayga with precision. The indoor cover offers an extra barrier against the effects of moisture and dust, even when stored inside, while the outdoor cover offers additional waterproofing and ensures the paint finish and brightware is protected from extreme weather and pollution.

Specifically designed for Bentayga, the mud flaps have been developed to protect the car's paintwork and help maintain its exterior condition. Made from a durable TPE and secured to the body of the car, they have been styled by the design team in Crewe to compliment the styling cues of the Bentayga while still providing an extra barrier from road debris.

For adverse conditions, heavy-duty floor mats provide high-quality protection and excellent grip, even when wet. Tailored to fit perfectly within each individual footwell, the branded floor mats have raised edges to protect the existing carpets. At the rear of the vehicle, the durable bumper protector will help to keep the upper surface of the rear bumper free from scratches and or damage, in addition to the heavy-duty boot mat to protect the boot floor.