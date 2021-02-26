With the Continental 24 Bentley has been celebrating its participation in the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring since 2017 and produced strictly limited only 24 vehicles for Europe. What a nice coincidence that tuner and wheel manufacturer Wheelsandmore will also be present at the Nürburgring for the Grip Cars & Coffee Event on May 20, 2018 with their own exhibition box in the paddock …

As a leading tuner and manufacturer of rims and exhaust systems for British sports cars from Bentley it is easy for Wheelsandmore, based close to the dutch border near Dusseldorf, to customize even for the extremely rare special edition Continental 24 perfectly fitting rims, an optimized software and a powerful and performance-enhancing flap exhaust system.