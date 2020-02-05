Bentley Motors has scooped a prestigious award at the 12th annual GQ Car Awards, held at the five-star Corinthia hotel in central London. The EXP 100 GT, a centenary-defining benchmark for the future of sustainable luxury mobility, was chosen as "Concept Car of the Year". This award recognizes the absolute best in the world of automotive design, engineering, and technology.

Bentley EXP 100 GT seamlessly manages to blend an outstanding combination of luxury and sustainability and presents an advanced autonomous system and electric-powered motor. The vehicle also features the next generation of Bentley Personal Assistant that curates and captures the cool journeys this vehicle is made for. The system also offers a completely autonomous driving mode. Neat!

Along with an expressive and dramatic exterior styling, EXP 100 GT has managed to impress the jury with its luxurious materials, incorporated both in the interior and exterior – such are the 5,000-year-old copper-infused Riverwood, organic leather, Cumbrian crystal interfaces, British farmed wool carpets, and embroidered cotton interior.

SEE ALSO: 2020 Hyundai Accord has earned Best Value in America award by Vincentric!

EXP 100 GT incorporates all that which is vital for a next-generation vehicle: a carbon-free engine with a battery-electric powertrain, intelligent power and charge management, optional autonomy and exquisite materials. It is no wonder why it is the winner at this year's GQ Car Awards!

Source: Bentley