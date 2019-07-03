Bentley Motors will reveal the future of grand touring on 10th of July, 2019 – on brand's official 100th birthday!

The physical embodiment of the Bentley brand and a commemorate to Bentley's notable anniversary, EXP 100 GT will proudly make its debut. This is a zero-emission concept automobile that will inspire all drivers and artist through a masterful blend of technology and craftsmanship.

Bentley EXP 100 GT will also showcase tons of innovative features and technologies all along with a special note to all – we should all be aware of the world and nature outside. It will feature a premium blend of materials perfectly blended by the designers at Bentley Motors.

Bentley's vision of the future is consisted of intelligent technologies, rewarding driving experience and overall pleasure of driving.

Enthusiasts can witness the unveiling of the unique machine at Bentley headquarters. 16:00 British Summer time on 10 July, 2019. There will also be a live stream which begins at the same time – just follow brand's official social media channels for further information!

It is astonishing to witness the evolution and preparation for celebration in honor of such event! Not only Bentley has managed to maintain one of the most prominent automobile manufacturers throughout all these years, but also has manages to continue the path of evolution, dedication and improvement!

Source: Bentley