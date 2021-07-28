ATS CORSA succeeded in creating a special project with the RR Turbo CLUB SPORT, which managed to achieve the perfect balance between low costs and high performance.

Now raising the bar of the quality and performance even higher, the revised CORSA presents even more cool features. Some of these include a glossy or matte autoclave-molded carbon fiber bodywork finish. The choice of carbon fiber allows the car to achieve an exceptional power-to-weight ratio of 1.38 kg/hp when considering a maximum power output of up to 600hp and a dry weight of just 830kg.

For the inside, engineers decided to mimic the cabin of an F1 car. The most notable new addition is the ultra-compact 300mm multifunctional steering wheel, a large 5.5-inch TFT display, and an additional 7cm of extra space above the driver's legs.

