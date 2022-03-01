Striking looks, exceptional handling and classical rear-wheel drive will leave potential customers of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé in no doubt that this is a car to excite and inspire.

The new generation of the two-door model incorporates the new BMW design language to highlight a fresh, youthful feel with meticulously engineered and perfectly balanced driving attributes.

Reaffirming its sector-leading status, the BMW 2 Series Coupé boasts rear-wheel drive, a six-cylinder in-line engine option and new equipment features that combine to underscore its standout sporting characteristics.

The advances made over the predecessor model are also reflected in a far broader range of driver assistance systems and the latest connectivity innovations.

The standalone vehicle concept of the BMW 2 Series Coupé puts clear water between it and the BMW 1 Series models (which are based on an advanced front-wheel-drive architecture) and borrows extensively from the technology used in the BMW 3 Series and BMW 4 Series. As a result, the new BMW 2 Series Coupé occupies a defiantly niche position in both the brand's model portfolio and among its rivals.

The UK market launch begins in March 2022 with three model variants initially available. Topping the range is the all-wheel-drive BMW M240i xDrive Coupé, which is powered by a 374hp six-cylinder in-line engine, while customers can also choose from four-cylinder petrol and diesel versions in the standard M Sport specification.

The new BMW 2 Series Coupé is built at the BMW Group's San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico.

Individual proportions, optimised aerodynamics

The exterior dimensions provide the ideal starting point for excellent driving dynamics. A length of 4,537mm and width of 1,838mm represent increases over the predecessor model of 105mm and 64mm respectively. The new car is 28mm lower, however, with a vehicle height of 1,390mm. Its wheelbase is also 51mm longer at 2,741mm. Wider track widths of 1,575mm (an increase of 54mm) at the front axle and 1,587mm (an increase of 31mm) at the rear axle (BMW M240i xDrive Coupé: +63mm at the front, +35mm at the rear) are ideal for excellent cornering dynamics.

The new BMW 2 Series Coupé's boot offers load capacity of 390 litres – a 20-litre increase in primary capacity over its predecessor – and the height of the loading edge is 35mm lower.

The concept for the new BMW 2 Series Coupé body also includes targeted measures for optimising its aerodynamics. An active air flap control system for the BMW kidney grille – adjustable through ten stages according to need – and the lower intake in the front apron, plus air curtains, flush-fitting door handles, aerodynamically optimised light-alloy wheels and an almost completely sealed underbody, serve to channel the airflow effectively. The BMW M240i xDrive Coupé also has turning vanes and splitters at the front of the underbody which deflect the air precisely as required to reduce lift.

Intelligent lightweight design optimises rigidity and weight

An intelligent mix of materials succeeds in minimising the weight of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé, while also enhancing the body's rigidity and crash safety.

As in the new BMW 4 Series Coupé, die-cast aluminium spring struts and an engine side member made from extruded aluminium profiles are deployed to save weight at the front end. Other advances over the outgoing model have been achieved through the aluminium construction of the bonnet and front side panels of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé. These measures alone account for a reduction in weight of around 9.6kg.

A comprehensive passive safety concept maximises occupant protection and the BMW 2 Series Coupé is also equipped as standard with an active bonnet system to optimise pedestrian protection.

Sporty, classically designed exterior with eye-catching front-end design

The exterior design of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé instantly announces its overtly sporting nature. With powerful proportions set within the classical three-box design of bonnet, passenger compartment and boot, it truly embodies the extraordinary dynamic potential of the new 2 Series Coupé.

Three-dimensional surfaces, triangular forms and diagonal lines are integral to the front end of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé. The low-reaching front apron, headlights positioned to the outer edges of the front end and the horizontal BMW kidney grille give the car a wide, low-slung look.

The BMW kidney grille features vertically arranged air flaps at its heart in place of the classical bars. These operate electrically and only open when the engine has an increased need for cooling air.

Inspired by the legendary BMW 02 models, the headlight units each have a single individual circular headlight using full-LED technology for both low beam and high beam.

A long bonnet, short overhangs and a set-back passenger compartment give the new 2 Series Coupé proportions cut from the time-honoured BMW mould. The car's roofline, that dramatically swoops down from the B-pillar, and the short boot lid culminating in a pronounced spoiler lip, typify sporting compact BMW coupés.

Powerful rear with striking light and shadow effects

Horizontally pronounced surfaces give the rear end of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé its structure. They produce an interplay of light and shadow effects to accentuate the rear end and complement the darkened rear lights.

The rear end also features a dark shadow rear apron insert, while the exhaust tailpipes on petrol-engined models come in a dual-branch arrangement. The tailpipes are circular on the BMW 220i Coupé and trapezoidal on the BMW M240i xDrive Coupé.

Customers can choose from one non-metallic and six metallic exterior paint shades. A new addition to the range is the Thundernight metallic colour available exclusively for the sporty two-door model.

Distinctive M accents enhance the performance-focused appearance

Specific design features of the six-cylinder BMW M240i xDrive Coupé highlight its performance attributes. The surfaces bordering the lower air intake in the front apron display the U-shaped graphic typical of BMW M cars. A black splitter rounds off the front apron at its lowest point. The BMW kidney grille surround and side air-intake trim come in Cerium Grey, as do the M-specific exterior mirror caps, the exhaust tailpipes and the model badges. Also part of the standard specification for the BMW M240i xDrive Coupé are M High-gloss Shadow Line trim and 19‑inch M light-alloy wheels. Like the rear apron inlay, its side skirts are also in High-gloss Black. An M-specific boot-lid spoiler painted in body colour and a black diffuser between the exhaust tailpipes optimise the airflow at the rear of the car.

The standard M Sport specification also sends a clear message about the car's dynamic ability. It includes the powerfully structured front apron with large side air intakes, M High-gloss Shadow Line trim and 18-inch M light-alloy wheels. The side skirts and the lower section of the rear apron with integral diffuser are painted in Dark Shadow metallic.

Interior: sports-car flair meets a premium ambience

Inside the new BMW 2 Series Coupé, the latest interpretation of the driver-focused cockpit design is defined by the ergonomically optimised arrangement and operation of the displays and controls. The BMW Controller, gear selector lever, Start/Stop button, Driving Experience Control switch and numerous other function buttons are grouped within a modern-looking control panel in the centre console. High-quality materials, precise workmanship and carefully executed details mark out the elevated quality levels of the interior.

Standard equipment includes a Sport leather steering wheel with newly designed multifunction buttons. The standard M Sport specification come with Alcantara/Sensatec upholstery in Black with blue contrast stitching and the BMW M240i xDrive Coupé comes with Vernasca leather.

The standard heated sport seats for the driver and front passengers of M Sport provide both excellent long-distance comfort and pronounced lateral support. Electric M Seats with integrated headrests and M seatbelts feature in the six-cylinder flagship model.

The Easy-Entry function slides the electric front seats forward in a controlled movement when the backrests are folded, making it easier for passengers to access the rear compartment. The contours and integral headrests of the two rear seats give them a sporty look and feel.

The combination of triangular surfaces and diagonal lines in the exterior of the car is carried over into the interior. A new design feature comes in the form of trapezoidal accent surfaces above the armrests in the doors.

The interior trim strips on all variants come in High-gloss Black as standard. Standard equipment also includes cushioned knee pads on the centre console, an M headliner in Anthracite, door sill finishers bearing the M logo, M pedals, M floor mats and M-specific displays in the instrument cluster.

Advanced chassis technology honed to deliver class-leading driving dynamics

From day one, the series production development process for the new BMW 2 Series Coupé was focused squarely on leading the way in terms of dynamic performance in the premium compact segment. Compact dimensions, intelligent lightweight design for the body and chassis, almost perfect 50:50 weight distribution and optimised aerodynamics create an ideal blueprint for a vehicle character focused on sporting excellence.

Another central element of the vehicle concept underpinning the new BMW 2 Series Coupé is power transfer to the rear wheels or – in the new BMW M240i xDrive Coupé – via intelligent all-wheel drive with a noticeable rear-wheel bias.

In all model variants, sophisticated chassis components originally designed for the BMW 3 Series and BMW 4 Series models ensure supreme driveability at all times. While the new BMW 2 Series Coupé outstrips its predecessor in terms of performance agility, the comfort it offers remains at the same high level. When it comes to rolling comfort and acoustics, the new car has made significant improvements.

Highlights of the chassis technology include a two-joint spring strut-front axle, five-link-rear axle, wheel bearings that are 2.7kg lighter and have 45 per cent less friction than before, lift-related dampers with bespoke characteristics, and weight-saving construction throughout.

Adaptive M suspension spans an extremely wide spectrum between sportiness and comfort

The adaptive M suspension available as an option for the new BMW M240i xDrive Coupé allows drivers the widest possible spread between sporty and comfort-oriented responses. Adaptive M suspension combines the characteristics of M Sport suspension with electronically controlled dampers.

Switching between the various Driving Experience Control modes produces a clearly perceptible variation in the damping characteristics – from the well-balanced long-distance refinement of COMFORT mode through to the highly dynamic set-up activated in SPORT PLUS.

An extra mode can be selected using the Driving Experience Control switch on models with adaptive M suspension. In the ADAPTIVE setting, the steering, damping and accelerator responses along with the transmission's shift characteristics are automatically adjusted to suit the driving style.

Variable sport steering is fitted as standard to all versions of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé.

M Sport braking system with model-specific adjustments

Powerful lightweight braking systems with a bespoke configuration also play a part in the car's precisely controllable performance. The optional M Sport brakes (standard on the new BMW M240i xDrive Coupé) provide excellent braking performance through a specification that includes four-piston fixed callipers at the front and single-piston floating callipers at the rear. The callipers bear the M logo and are painted red as standard or with a blue finish option available at no cost.

The functions provided by the Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) system include not only anti-lock braking (ABS) and Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), but also a variety of stabilising functions and the drive-off assistant. The Performance Control function gives the car even more agile handling by varying the distribution of drive torque to the rear wheels according to the situation at hand.

M Sport differential fitted as standard on the BMW M240i xDrive Coupé.

The outstanding performance attributes of the new BMW M240i xDrive Coupé stem from a carefully composed package of powertrain and chassis technology, which also includes an M Sport differential as standard. Its electronically controlled, fully variable locking function in the rear differential optimises traction and directional stability, as well as agility and cornering dynamics.

Trio of engine options include a six-cylinder in-line petrol engine in the BMW M240i xDrive Coupé

The flagship model in the 2 Series Coupé range is equipped with the most powerful six-cylinder in-line petrol engine in the core BMW brand engine portfolio. Producing 374hp, the 3.0-litre unit develops 34hp more than the engine in its predecessor. Its peak torque of 500Nm is on tap from 1,900-5,000rpm. The BMW M240i xDrive Coupé accelerates from 0 to 62mph in only 4.3 seconds.

Developed using the motor-racing expertise of BMW M GmbH, the engine features an aluminium crankcase with a closed-deck construction and an alloy cylinder head. Internal engine efficiency is increased by weight-optimised pistons and con rods and a forged steel crankshaft. Power development and efficiency also benefit from the latest BMW M Twin Power Turbo technology. The standard M Sport exhaust system provides the perfect soundtrack to the engine's spirited power delivery.

As well as the latest version of BMW TwinPower Turbo technology with twin-scroll turbocharging and High Precision Injection, the four-cylinder 2.0-litre petrol engine of the new BMW 220i Coupé also has a cylinder head with integrated exhaust manifold. Making its debut in the 184hp unit, this design enables particularly effective exhaust gas cooling, which helps to minimise emissions. It generates 300Nm of torque, enabling acceleration of 0-62mph in 7.5 seconds.

The enhanced 2.0-litre power unit in the new BMW 220d Coupé develops 190hp and peak torque of 400Nm. It now features two-stage turbocharging and further developed common rail direct injection. Mild-hybrid technology supports the diesel engine. A 48V starter generator takes the role of an electric drive system, providing an extra 11hp of power. This electric boost enhances dynamic response when accelerating off the line and overtaking. The BMW 220d Coupé sprints from 0-62mph in 6.9 seconds.

Model Max Power(hp) Peak Torque(Nm) Acceleration(0-62mph) Top Speed(mph)** Fuel economy(mpg)* CO2 emissions(g/km)* OTRStarting Price 220i 184 300 7.5 147 44.8 155-144 £34,980 220d 190 400 6.9 147 60.1 132-122 £36,900 M240i xDrive 374 500 4.3 155** 34.9 200-185 £45,795

**Electronically governed.

Standard across the new BMW 2 Series Coupé: eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission

The eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission fitted as standard in all BMW 2 Series Coupé model variants helps the driver to execute dynamic manoeuvres. As well as gearshift paddles on the steering wheel, this transmission also brings a Launch Control function for when the driver is looking to power off the line with optimal traction. For quick bursts of speed while on the move, meanwhile, there is the Sprint function. Here, the transmission automatically shifts into the lowest usable gear when the driver pulls the left-hand shift paddle for at least one second.

BMW xDrive: precisely controlled power distribution for optimal traction and driving pleasure

The intelligent all-wheel-drive system BMW xDrive in the new BMW M240i xDrive Coupé increases traction, directional stability and agility. It uses an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch in the transfer case interlinked with the powertrain and chassis systems to distribute power between the front and rear wheels as required for the situation at hand. In this way, any tendency of the vehicle to oversteer or understeer is nipped in the bud.

In driving situations where all-wheel drive is not necessary, the power from the six-cylinder in-line engine is sent to the rear wheels alone. This set-up and the M Sport differential likewise fitted as standard in the new BMW M240i xDrive Coupé work together to deliver the type of performance experience customers expect from a BMW when pushing the dynamic limits.

Standard equipment includes three-zone automatic climate control and BMW Live Cockpit Professional

The standard-fitted BMW Live Cockpit Professional features a fully digital screen grouping. It includes a high-resolution instrument cluster behind the steering wheel with a screen diagonal of 12.3 inches and a 10.25-inch control display. The fully digital instrument display in the cockpit provides enough room to accommodate an excerpt from the navigation map, media content or status indicators for the driver assistance systems.

The new BMW 2 Series Coupé is fitted as standard with acoustic glazing for the windscreen and a rain sensor with automatic headlight activation. Electrically adjustable, heated and folding exterior mirrors also form part of the standard specification, as does three-zone automatic climate control and LED lighting for the interior. The new version of the optional glass slide/tilt electric sunroof has a transparent surface that is 80mm longer than in the outgoing model and is nearly 20 per cent larger overall.

Tailor-made performance: M Sport package Pro and M Performance Parts

The standard M Sport trim can be further enhanced with the M Sport package Pro. Comprising M Sport brakes, 19-inch M light-alloy wheels, M High-gloss Shadow Line with extended features, the M lights Shadow Line, a black M rear spoiler, this package delivers optimised driving dynamics and particularly striking looks. A sporty drive sound in the interior, Steptronic Sport transmission, the harman/kardon hi-fi speaker system and M seat belts also increase levels of driving pleasure.

In addition, the M Performance Parts available for the new BMW 2 Series Coupé allow customers to give their car an extra sporting touch, as per their personal tastes.

New and improved driver assistance systems

The new BMW 2 Series Coupé enhances safety and comfort with a significantly expanded selection of driver assistance systems. The automated assistance functions are among the best on the market. They assist the driver or lighten their workload in a wide variety of driving situations and when parking.

The BMW 2 Series Coupé is fitted as standard with front-collision warning. This system includes Collision Warning with braking function and pedestrian and cyclist warning with braking function. Speed Limit Info with no-overtaking indicator is another feature fitted as standard.

Also to be found on the standard equipment list is an enhanced version of Lane Departure Warning with lane return, which can be used when travelling at speeds between 44 and 130mph.

Active Cruise Control with Stop&Go function is also optional as part of Driving Assistant. This system works when driving at speeds of 19-99mph and is capable of braking the vehicle to a standstill, if necessary, and even setting off again automatically after short pauses lasting up to 30 seconds. The standard and optional cruise control systems both include a manual Speed Limit Assist function.

Drivers of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé can also benefit from effective assistance when parking and manoeuvring, for example from the standard Park Distance Control (PDC) with sensors at the front and rear. The optional Parking Assistant Plus offers even more assistance with features that, among other functions, generate an excellent 360-degree image of the vehicle and its surroundings.

Innovative digital services enabled by the standard BMW Operating System 7

Both driver and passengers will benefit from the enhanced options offered in the standard-fit BMW Operating System 7. Individually configurable display content and intelligent connectivity underpin multimodal and seamless interaction between driver and vehicle. Drivers can take their pick of control interface depending on the situation, using either the control display touchscreen, the BMW Controller, multifunction buttons on the steering wheel or voice control. The new BMW 2 Series Coupé also gives customers on-board access to a range of highly advanced digital services, including the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, optional BMW Digital Key, Real Time Traffic Information including hazard alert, Connected Music and Remote Software Upgrades.

Making its BMW 2 Series Coupé debut: the BMW Head-Up Display

The BMW Head-Up Display – available for the BMW 2 Series Coupé for the first time as an optional extra – helps the car to provide focused and safe driving experience. It projects driving-related information directly into the driver's field of vision on the windscreen without the need to divert their eyes from the road. The latest generation of the system boasts a very large projection area and full-colour graphics.

Fast, accurate, informative: the BMW Maps navigation system

The cloud-based BMW Maps navigation system boasts significantly enhanced performance and excellent accuracy along with a simplified method of destination entry. The new-generation navigation system offers extremely fast route calculation carried out dynamically and based on precise real-time traffic data transmitted at short intervals.

BMW Maps also uses Connected Parking to provide assistance when searching for a parking space close to the destination, providing information at both the start of a journey and near its end.

Smartphone linking and integration of third-party services

BMW Live Cockpit Professional comprises optimised smartphone integration, e.g. via Apple CarPlay, allowing customers to access an array of digital services such as Siri, various map apps, music streaming services like Apple Music and WhatsApp.

The BMW Group has extended the reach of seamless connectivity in its vehicles with the addition of another customer-centric service. Android Auto™ provides a simple, safe way to use smartphone functions such as music, media and messaging apps during a journey. Customers can interact with their smartphone with the help of the Google Assistant. Highlights of the interplay between Android Auto and BMW include user-friendly and wireless connectivity and the intelligent integration of Google Maps™ navigation instructions in the BMW Head-Up Display.

The My BMW App is available in more than 40 countries for both iOS and Android operating systems, and can be downloaded free from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. It acts as a new universal interface to the car, providing information on the vehicle's status at any time. Depending on the equipment fitted, it also enables remote operation of functions, such as vehicle locating, locking and unlocking the doors or monitoring the car's immediate vicinity (Remote 3D View).

The deep integration of Amazon Alexa means customers can now use the voice assistant from Amazon in their car in exactly the same way they already do at home. Amazon Alexa can be installed in the car in just a few steps with the help of the My BMW App.

The optional BMW Digital Key enables customers to lock and unlock their new BMW 2 Series Coupé via Near Field Communication (NFC) with their Apple iPhone, making a conventional car key superfluous. Holding the smartphone up to the door handle opens the car. Once inside, the engine can be started as soon as the phone has been placed in the wireless charging tray.

BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant with extended functions

The latest generation of the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant provides a particularly close connection between driver and car in the new BMW 2 Series Coupé. Activated by a spoken prompt (for example "Hey BMW") or at the touch of a button, this digital companion acquires new capabilities all the time. Naturally formulated spoken instructions can now also be used to adjust the air conditioning. In addition, the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant is also capable of learning routines that increase both convenience and driving pleasure in specific situations. For instance, the driver's window can be opened automatically when the vehicle reaches a chosen location entered using GPS coordinates, such as the entrance to a garage or multi-storey car park.

Always up to the minute: Remote Software Upgrades for over-the-air updates

The BMW Group is one of the key players in the field of over-the-air function upgrades. The Remote Software Upgrades function keeps the BMW 2 Series Coupé right up to date with the latest software. All updates can be imported over the air, either on a smartphone via the My BMW App or directly into the car using its built-in SIM card. The intelligent connectivity technology also makes it possible to incorporate additional vehicle functions at a later date.